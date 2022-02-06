The Charlotte women's basketball team battled back to defeat the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 79-74 on Thursday, Feb. 3. Just a year ago, when these two teams met, they played a three-overtime battle in which the Hilltoppers hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to win, but this time, the 49ers were able to avenge the loss.
"Incredible fight from our team," said Head Coach Cara Consuegra. "You saw what we're capable of, and I'm proud of our kids for fighting through that."
First Half:
Charlotte controlled the pace early on as they sustained a lead for a good portion of the first half. When the Hilltoppers turned up the tempo, the 49ers started to struggle, giving the advantage to the Hilltoppers a 15-8 at the end of the first quarter. Charlotte got back on track in the second quarter by outscoring Western Kentucky 19-12 to tie things up going into the halftime break.
Second Half:
The Hilltoppers came out firing in the third to regain the lead. Western Kentucky outscored Charlotte 26-18 to take a 53-45 lead into the game's final quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the 49ers were determined as they outscored the Hilltoppers 18-10 to force the game in overtime. The 49ers outrebounded the Hilltoppers and got second-chance points as a result, which were huge down the stretch. Senior guard Mikayla Boykin hit the two biggest free throws of the game at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime.
"We weren't great, and finally, we decided to flip the switch in the fourth quarter," said Consuegra.
Overtime:
In overtime, the 49ers got out to a 10-0 run to get things started. However, the Hilltoppers wouldn't go away as they battled back to make it 75-74 in the final minute. Boykin hit two clutch free throws in overtime, put the game on ice, and secured a Charlotte win.
"That's why we shoot free throws all the time," said Consuegra. "We have confidence in our ability. I believe in our kids; they put the work in, and I know at the end of the day they're going to make them."
Boykin led the 49ers with 19 points, and Octavia Jett-Wilson scored 16 in the contest. Throughout the game, Charlotte shot 45% from the floor, boosted by a 66.67% shooting performance in the second quarter. In large part, this was a product of KeKe McKinney's excellent shooting. She shot 6-9 on the game and finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds.
Charlotte improved to 6-1 in Conference USA (C-USA) play before traveling to face the Marshall Thundering Herd. They hold sole possession of first place in the conference and will look to continue their excellent play.
Players of the Game for Charlotte:
Boykin hit a big three-pointer late in the fourth quarter, followed by two free throws to send the game to overtime. She played one of her best games yet this season to cement herself as one of the best shooters on the team, and it shows as she is usually called on to hit a big shot.
KeKe McKinney recorded 14 points and 14 rebounds in the game. The fifth-year senior is constantly contesting shots which have been a significant lift for the 49ers on the defensive side of the ball this season.
Next Up:
Charlotte will travel to Marshall to take on the Thundering Herd on Feb. 5 at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.