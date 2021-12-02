The Charlotte 49ers women's basketball team goes 1-1 in the Gulf Coast Showdown on Nov. 26 and 27. The team fell to the nationally-ranked Iowa State Cyclones but bounced back the next day to win over St.John's.
"I'm proud of our players," said Head Coach Cara Consuegra, following their game with St. John's. "It's a credit to them, and I've asked them to stay the course and keep working. It felt like it was starting to turn in our favor, it felt like we had been starting to play better, and today you finally saw a team that's becoming confident, comfortable, and who we can be."
Vs. Iowa State:
Iowa State has been an unstoppable force so far this season. The Cyclones were 4-0 and improved their record to 7-0 after an undefeated stretch in the tournament.
The 49ers were looking to be the first to take down Iowa State, but following the first quarter, Charlotte fell behind. Iowa State jumped out to an impressive 26-9 lead at the end of the first.
The 49ers' offense didn't look much better in the second quarter. Charlotte cut the lead to 15 in the second quarter, but it wouldn't be enough to get the team back in the game. Iowa State led 39-24 going into the halftime break.
Charlotte caught fire in the third, scoring 21 points on 57% shooting from the field and going 2-2 from beyond the arc. The 49ers cut the lead to ten points and were looking to continue the push with their newfound momentum.
The Cyclones shut the door in the final quarter as Iowa State held onto win 75-59. The 49ers came close to knocking off the Cyclones, but it wouldn't be enough in the end.
"I thought there were stretches today that we were the best team on the court," said Head Coach Cara Consuegra. "I feel very encouraged about that. We knew this was going to be a process for us, and I felt like tonight that our team was starting to come together. We found each other really good shots, and we had some streaks where we played really, really well. We have to stay positive about that. Our players really responded at halftime executing what Iowa State was giving us."
Octavia Jett-Wilson, Mikayla Boykin and Molina Williams all scored in double-digits. Jett-Wilson grabbed seven rebounds to add to her team-high of 18 points. KeKe McKinney also had seven rebounds and five blocks in the contest, and Jada McMillian had eight points and six assists.
St John's:
It was a back and forth battle in the first quarter as both teams continued to have an answer for each other. By the end of the quarter, Charlotte led by just two 18-16. Both teams were evenly matched, shooting above 40% from the field.
In the second quarter, Charlotte took over, jumping out to a 17 point lead. Charlotte held St. John's to just 11 points on 29% shooting, while the 49ers scored 26 points on an impressive 60% shooting. Not to mention draining half of their eight three-point attempts.
In the third, Charlotte kept the same pace as they held onto a 12 point lead over St John's. The 49ers shot 50% from the field and 80% from the arc, securing a 64-52 lead going into the final quarter.
Charlotte finished St. John's off in the fourth, outscoring them 18-12 to take the 82-64 victory.
Octavia Jett-Wilson shot 5-7 from three and totaled an impressive 27 points. Mikayla Boykin had 18 points, four steals, eight rebounds and four assists. KeKe McKinney dropped a double-double with 15 points and ten rebounds. The 49ers recorded 11 threes in the game, their most since Feb. 2020.
Next Up:
The 49ers return home for their next game to face the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs. The game will tip-off on Friday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. and will broadcast on FloHoops.
