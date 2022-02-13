The Charlotte women's basketball team defeated the Louisiana Tech Techsters 59-56 on Thursday, Feb. 10. The 49ers improve to 9-1 in Conference USA (C-USA) play with the win.
Head Coach Cara Consuegra was pleased with the team's performance as they had to battle adversity.
"I really liked our offense today," said Consuegra. "We had too many turnovers in this game, and that limited some opportunities, but we had 17 assists on 22 baskets. Molina had a big game, Kay had a big game, and we still got points from a lot of other people. It was nice to see us clean up some things offensively."
First Quarter:
Louisiana Tech started hot, gaining a 7-3 lead halfway through the first. Jada McMillian scored four points in the paint to tie the game up. Louisiana Tech pushed their lead to 10 point lead with two minutes left in the quarter, the 49ers closed the deficit a bit, but a Techsters bucket with two seconds left pushed their lead back up to four at 20-16.
Second Quarter:
Charlotte didn't trail for long, gaining the lead back in the first minute of the second quarter. The 49ers outscored the Techsters 21-10 in the quarter to take a 37-30 lead at halftime.
Third Quarter:
Both teams were cold coming out of the break as the first score of the half was at the eight-minute mark. A free throw from Keke McKinney gave Charlotte their largest lead with eight. Louisiana Tech answered with an eight-point run to tie the game with five minutes remaining in the third. The 49ers retook the lead and were up 47-44, headed into the final period of play.
Fourth Quarter:
Both teams swapped baskets in the fourth as Charlotte held the lead until the two-minute mark as Louisiana Tech took a one-point lead, their first lead since the first minute of the second quarter.
To regain the lead, Molina Williams put the 49ers back on top by scoring a short-range jumper. After a missed Louisiana Tech shot, Williams came in clutch and drained both free throws. These three clutch buckets gave the 49ers a 59-56 lead in the game's final seconds. A missed three from Louisiana Tech put the game on ice, and Charlotte escaped with the win.
Consuegra reflected on the intense final quarter.
"It got loud here down the stretch," said Consuegra. "Their fans did a good job rallying their team. I think it comes down to defense, and when we lost the lead, our kids didn't get rattled."
Key Players:
Williams was huge in the win for the 49ers. Williams had 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and a block. Her four points in the last minute were crucial to the victory.
McKinney only had three points, but she came up big in several other areas. Her 11 rebounds and four blocks led the team, not to mention she had three assists and a steal as well.
Up Next:
Charlotte returns home for their next matchup to host the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+ with tip-off set for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13.
