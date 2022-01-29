The Charlotte women's basketball team will face the Old Dominion Monarchs on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 4 p.m. in Halton Arena. This will be the second of two back-to-back games between the two teams after facing one another on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Wednesday's matchup ended in a 64-61 win for the 49ers. The win improved the 49ers' overall record to 9-7 overall the season and Old Dominion's overall record at 14-4. Charlotte is undefeated in conference play, headed into this next game with a 5-0 record. Old Dominion has a conference record of 4-2 after losing to UTEP and Charlotte in their most recent matchup.
Head Coach Cara Consuegra hopes the team will build off the team's success from the previous matchup.
"[I'm] just happy for our team…this came down to what you'd expect of a Charlotte vs. ODU game," said Consuegra on the win against Old Dominion on Wednesday. "[It was] really tough, we did some great things, they did some great things to get back in the game, and at the end of the day, we just made a couple more winning plays than they did."
Matchup History:
Old Dominion leads the all-time series between the teams at 16-14. Their first matchup dates back to February of 1985, where Charlotte lost 85-57. The 49ers have a home record of 8-6 against the Monarchs and an away record of 6-7.
Scouting the 49ers:
Charlotte fifth-year guard Octavia Jett-Wilson currently leads the league in conference play averaging 24.8 points per game. Jett-Wilson has been key to the team's recent success.
Senior guard Jada McMillian leads the assist column at 5.6 per game in conference play. McMillian has found her stride lately as she has upped her point average to 8.7 on the season.
Fifth-year guard Keke McKinney has become the league's top shot blocker with 3.4 per game. McKinney came up with a critical block in the final seconds on Wednesday to seal the victory against the Monarchs.
Scouting the Monarchs:
In Wednesday's game, Old Dominion's graduate student guard Iggy Allen put up 14 points, six rebounds and two steals. Senior guard Mariah Adams had 11 points for the Monarchs, with five assists and two threes. Junior Brianna Jackson and Senior Amari Young had 11 and 9 points, respectively.
The Monarch's previous loss to the 49ers snapped their three-game winning streak, so they will be ready to do all they can to beat Charlotte and take a win back home to Norfolk, VA.
Fans will be back in the building for Saturday's game, and Consuegra talked about how important it is to have fans there.
"It's gonna be another game just like this; we need Niner Nation out there behind us," Consuegra says. "Please come and support us, this team is playing well, and they're playing hard for you, and it's going to be a great game. We'll see you there."
Looking to Gameday:
Charlotte will take on Old Dominion inside Halton Arena on Saturday, Jan. 29. The 49ers will look to win their second straight against the Monarchs, with tipoff set for 4 p.m, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
