The Charlotte 49ers women's basketball team clinched the Conference USA (C-USA) Regular Season Title after defeating Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles 70-49 at Halton Arena on Saturday, March 5.
Head Coach Cara Consuegra reflected on her team's play in the contest.
"Southern Miss is a tough team, and we knew it wasn't going to be easy," said Consuegra. "I thought our players were ready… We had to get focused quickly, and we did that. The way we started in the first quarter was the difference in this game."
A significant factor in this victory for Charlotte was their defensive presence, forcing 18 turnovers with 10 steals and four blocked shots.
Senior day festivities:
The 49ers had a ceremony before the game to honor their three senior players: Jada McMillian, Octavia Jett-Wilson and Keke McKinney. They presented McMillian and McKinney with framed jerseys. Jett-Wilson, who returned for her fifth year, had received her framed jersey last season and was presented with a framed photo.
"It was hard; we had our senior celebration before the game, and there were a lot of tears in the locker room," said Consuegra.
First Quarter:
Charlotte held the Southern Miss Eagles to just two points in the first quarter. After allowing the opening bucket, Charlotte scored 13 unanswered points. Charlotte took the first quarter 13-2.
Second Quarter:
In the second quarter, Southern Miss had a stronger offensive output. The Golden Eagles scored 13 points on 40% shooting and five free throws. Heading into the break, Charlotte's Dazia Lawrence hit a three-pointer to put them up by 15.
The 49ers scored 17 points in the quarter to push their lead to 30-15 going into halftime.
Third Quarter:
The third quarter was more back and forth than the rest of the game; Charlotte and Southern Miss both scored 21 points to bring the score to 51-36 going into the final quarter of play.
Fourth Quarter:
The 49ers put up another strong performance in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Eagles 19-13. Charlotte won in dominating fashion to clinch the C-USA Regular Season title, 70-49.
Key players:
Lawrence had a career night. She scored a career-high 20 points and recorded four rebounds, one assist and two steals. Consuegra applauded Lawerence's play.
"I'm happy for Dazia," said Consuegra. "It's not been an easy journey for her, she's gone through a lot of obstacles, and it's just a credit to her…None of us are surprised by this type of performance. She earned it, she worked for it, and she's a big reason why we're a better team here in March."
Mikayla Boykin had a stellar performance. She scored the first two buckets for the 49ers to give them an early 5-2 lead that lasted the entire game. She scored 15 points while grabbing five rebounds, dishing out two assists and blocking two shots.
Jett-Wilson also had a great game putting up her final points in Halton Arena. She recorded 14 points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals.
Champions:
The championship title was the first for the program under Consuegra in her 11th season at the helm. It has been an outstanding year for Consuegra, who claimed the all-time program wins record earlier in the season, to get her first regular-season title.
"I'm just proud of our team," said Consuegra. "These kids earned it. I told them in the locker room to enjoy it. These moments don't come easy; it is a lot of hard work... They need to enjoy it and be proud of themselves and know that we all did this together."
Up Next:
Charlotte clinched the No. 1 seed in the C-USA tournament in Frisco, Texas, with the win. They play their first game Thursday, March 10, and they will face either Rice or Marshall. The games will be broadcast on Stadium and CBS Sports Network.
