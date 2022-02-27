The Charlotte women's basketball team knocks off the Florida Atlantic Owls, 76-47 on Saturday, Feb. 26 in Boca Raton, FL. The 49ers are red hot after this dominating victory. Head Coach Cara Consuegra reflected on the dominating win and the maturity of her players.
"I'm really proud of our players," said Consuegra. "As a coach, this is a game you worry about being the second game of a road trip and a noon tip with big games next week. Our team showed maturity and showed why we're a veteran group."
Charlotte boasts an 18-8 overall record and a 14-2 C-USA record, while FAU drops to a 5-22 record and an abysmal 1-15 conference record. The first matchup between these teams in Halton Arena on Monday, Feb. 7, was a closely contested battle, where it took a second-half surge from Charlotte to pull off the two-point victory.
First quarter:
Charlotte started slow, trailing 13-9 halfway through the first quarter. After adjusting to the Owls' pressure, the 49ers put together a 9-0 run orchestrated by Mikayla Boykin and Octavia Jett-Wilson. The 49ers ended the quarter with an eight-point advantage as they led 23-15.
Second quarter:
The second quarter is where the 49ers blew the game open. The star-studded backcourt of Jett-Wilson and Boykin combined for half of the 49ers' points in the first half. Charlotte scored 23 points in the quarter, fueled by Jett-Wilson's nine points. As a team, Charlotte shot 68% from the floor in the first half, responsible for the 49ers' commanding 46-22 lead going into the break.
Third quarter:
Angel Middleton led the way for the 49ers in the third quarter. The sophomore center had a career-high with 17 points on perfect shooting from the floor. With the surge of scoring from Middleton, the 49ers extended their lead to twenty-nine points as they entered the final period.
Fourth quarter:
Jett-Wilson made multiple buckets to open the quarter before getting a good rest as the 49ers continued to soar. With a few more layups from Middleton and a corner three from Molina Williams, Charlotte maintained their 29 point advantage and closed out the Owls, 76-47.
Key Performances for the 49ers:
Jett-Wilson was the leading scorer for the 49ers as she recorded 26 points on an efficient 9-15 shooting from the field. She also knocked down two three-point shots from beyond the arc in the game.
Middleton was critical in the contest scoring a career-high of 17 points on perfect 8-8 shooting from the field. She also pulled down four rebounds which were key down the stretch.
Up Next:
Charlotte will be traveling to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to face the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders. The game will tipoff at 7 p.m. and be available to stream on CUSA.TV on Wednesday, March 2.
The 49ers will be looking for revenge after a one-point loss to the Blue Raiders on Sunday, Feb. 13. The 49ers need one victory in their last two regular-season games to clinch the best record in C-USA.
