In their third game in five days, the Charlotte women's basketball team defeated the Flordia Atlantic Owls 57-55 after trailing late in the fourth quarter. The 49ers pushed through to win a hard-fought game in the final minute.
"This was a really tough game," said Head Coach Cara Consuegra. "Coming off of two overtimes and playing a team like FAU, we expected another battle. The great thing about it is our team has a lot of experience."
Recap:
After a great third quarter, the 49ers positioned themselves to make a fourth-quarter push. Charlotte outscored Florida Atlantic in the third quarter; 24-18 was big for Consuegra's team because they narrowed the gap and got within striking distance.
"We are built for this," Consuegra added. "We've been through it before. Our composure down the stretch of this game was really outstanding."
In the final minute, the game was tied, and the 49ers ran an inbounds play with minimal time on the shot clock. Octavia Jett-Wilson got up the shot, followed her miss and got fouled. She knocked down the two free throws to take the 57-55 lead, and with one great defensive stop, the 49ers were able to cap off the comeback win.
"We knew we were the better team," Jett-Wilson said. "We just had to play like we were. In the second half, we really had to turn it around."
Jett-Wilson is no stranger to big-time moments. She has hit several crucial shots over her time with the 49ers and continues to do it this season.
"I knew we had one second," Jett-Wilson said. "I knew I had to get the shot up, and after that, it's crash (the glass) hard. Sure enough, she didn't box me out, so I went back up again with it."
These last three games, two of which went into overtime, show the character and resiliency of this 49er squad. There is a lot of elder leadership with Jett-Wilson, Jada McMillan, KeKe McKinney, and others, but going through this stretch 3-0 can motivate them going forward.
Players of the game for the 49ers:
Jett-Wilson hit the game-winning free throws and played hard all game. She was rarely off the floor, playing 38 of 40 minutes. She may be tired behind the scenes, but she never shows it on the floor, giving 110% to finish with 20 points on every play.
Mikayla Boykin played 33 minutes which was second on the team, and her 14 points were also second on the team. Boykin is arguably one of the best shooters on the team, and it showed again tonight as she hit some three-pointers and mid-range baskets as well. She is also a sneaky driver of the basketball, finding her lanes and exploding to the rim.
Up Next:
In Charlotte's next game, they will travel to LA Tech to improve their conference record, which currently sits at 8-1 and atop the conference. The game gets underway at 7:30 p.m. on C-USA TV in Ruston, LA.
