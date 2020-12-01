After a loss last week to Appalachian State, the Charlotte 49ers (0-2) dropped their home opener to Clemson (3-0) 80-73 after a very close third quarter.
Charlotte scored the first points of the game with two free throws by junior Jada McMillan. A basket by Delicia Washington would even the score up 2-2. With the Niners leading 5-6, Charlotte scored seven straight points to take a 13-5 lead. The Tigers would then score four points to make it a four-point game. The Niners took a double-digit lead when the Niners scored six straight points to lead 19-9 with 3:26 left in the game. After a couple more baskets, the Niners led the game.
Into the second quarter, Clemson made it a one-point game after two straight field-goals but that would not last on with a three-point basket by Jacee Busick to make it a four-point game. With the Niners leading 31-27 with 4:22 left, Clemson would score seven points themselves to lead the game 34-31 with two minutes left in the half. With Clemson leading by three, Busick scored a three-point buzzer beater to tie the game 36-36 to end the half.
In a very back and forth few minutes with Charlotte still leading, the Tigers got the lead back with a jumper by Delicia Washington. The Niners got the lead back with a three-point basket by Busick. Clemson answered back with a three-point basket of their own to grab the lead back. Though the Niners kept it close, the Tigers led the game 59-56 going into the fourth.
Into the fourth, after two made free throws by Busick, the Tigers scored six straight points to take a seven-point lead. Charlotte answered back with nine straight points to take the lead 67-65. The Tigers took the lead back with five straight points. Charlotte kept it close until the end, when the Tigers finished the game with free throws to win 80-73.
Charlotte senior Octavia Jett-Wilson led the Niners in scoring with 17 points. She also had eight rebounds and two assists. Jacee Busick, Jazmin Harris and Mariah Linney all scored in the double-digits as well. Charlotte led the game in bench points with 21 points compared to Clemson’s 12.
Clemson had three players who scored in double-digits including redshirt senior Delicia Washington, who led the game in scoring with 27 points. She also had eight rebounds, six assists and three steals. Kendall Spray and Tylar Bennett are the other players who scored in the double-digit range. There were 10 times the game was tied and nine lead changes.
“I am just happy from our growth one game to the next," said Charlotte head coach Cara Consuegra. “Really disappointed with the way we competed at App State and we competed today. We really competed at a high level. We're still working through some things that we need to get better at.”
The Niners return home this Thursday, Dec. 3 to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, their second straight opponent from the ACC.
