Charlotte (5-6, 4-2) drops two closely-contested games against Western Kentucky (5-9, 4-4). Both games were close right down to the end, with one going into three overtimes.
"We gave everything that we had in this series," said Head Coach Cara Consuegra. "The players gave all their effort, and we are proud of what we learned."
Game 1:
The first game of the series was on Jan. 29, and Charlotte battled hard in a heartbreaking loss at the buzzer. Charlotte came up short by one point after playing in three overtimes. A deep three for the Hilltoppers gave them the win over the Niners by 100-99.
In the first quarter, both teams were fighting hard, and it was a close one at the end of the first quarter of play. Senior guard Octavia Jett-Wilson led the team in scoring as she had eight points. Senior guard Mariah Linney also got out of the gates fast as she had five points as Charlotte led 20-17.
In the second quarter, Jett-Wilson continued to be dominant as she would once again lead the team in scoring with nine points in the quarter. Also, junior guard Jada McMillian started to catch fire as she had four in the quarter. Charlotte continued to lead 39-37 in a close one heading into the second half.
Coming out of the half, the 49ers started to pull away from the Hilltoppers. Jazmin Harris began to leave her mark on the game as she would dominate the paint by scoring eight points in the quarter. The Niners extended their lead to seven, leading 56-49.
In the fourth quarter, Western Kentucky fought back and forced overtime. Linney hit a three with 51 seconds in the quarter to tie the game for Charlotte. The Niners had a chance to win but would be unable to capitalize.
In the first overtime, it seemed that Charlotte was going to win the game with the stellar defense that they played. However, a foul with four seconds left allowed Western Kentucky's Myriah Haywood to hit two free throws to tie the game once again. The Niners had another final shot and would once again miss to win the game.
In the second overtime, both teams scored explosively. Charlotte was down with seven seconds to play but had a chance to force another overtime. Jett-Wilson hit a shot at the buzzer to tie the game at 90, forcing the third overtime of the game.
In the third and final overtime, it seemed as though Charlotte was going to win the game as with two seconds in the game, Jett-Wilson came up clutch again as she hit a mid-range jump shot to put the team up by two, 99-97. Western Kentucky still had a chance to win or tie. The Hilltoppers gave the ball to their star center Meral Abdelgawad, who threw up a prayer, and it would go in at the horn. Western Kentucky would hold on in a heartbreaker to beat the Niners, 100-99.
The leading scorer for the Niners in the game was Jett-Wilson, who scored 28 points on 9-24 shooting from the field and brought down 11 rebounds in the contest.
Game 2:
The second game of the series would be on Jan. 30, and Charlotte would once again battle hard in a highly contested matchup. A missed last-second shot by Jada McMillian would seal the Niners' fate as the Hilltoppers held on to win by one point, 66-65.
Charlotte was down early in the first quarter as the Hilltoppers would go on a 9-2 run to start the game. Charlotte battled back due to the play from Molina Williams, who had six points in the quarter. Williams would hit three free throws at the end of the quarter to give Charlotte the lead by a score of 16-14.
In the second quarter, both teams got off to a slow start. Charlotte scored their first points of the quarter with 7:29 remaining off a Jada McMillian layup. McMillian was the top-scoring option as she had 11 points in the quarter. Charlotte led going into halftime, 33-29.
In the second half, the Niners would once again struggle to find offense as their first points of the quarter would come after three minutes of play. Freshman guard Jacee Busick would fuel the Niners with six points in the quarter. Heading into the final period, Charlotte would look to hang on to their slim lead as the score was 47-46.
In the fourth quarter, the Niners fought back and forth with the Hilltoppers. Western Kentucky took the lead with 30 seconds in the fourth quarter as Raneem Elgedawy hit a three to put them up, 65-64. Charlotte had an opportunity to win the game. McMillian got the final shot but was unable to convert, and the Niners would be bested by one point as the Hilltoppers held on to win, 65-64.
The Niners' leading scorer in the second game would be McMillian, who finished with 17 points on an efficient 8-12 shooting from the field.
"We didn't make some of the plays that we needed to in this series, and sometimes that happens," said Coach Consuegra. "We will learn and grow from this because this will help build our character for the future."
Charlotte falls to 4-2 in conference play but will learn from these close games. The next matchups for the Niners will be against Middle Tennessee. Those games will be on Feb. 5 and Feb. 6 in Halton Arena. Game time will be at 3 p.m. on Feb. 5 and 7 p.m. on Feb. 6.
