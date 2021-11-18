The Charlotte 49ers women's basketball team hopes to bounce back to face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The 49ers are coming off an 89-33 loss at the hands of North Carolina; Charlotte will try to get back on track by securing their second win of the season.
"We have to respond," said Head Coach Cara Consuegra. "Anytime you come off a tough loss, it's important you learn the lessons, we grow and respond. Our players have done a really great job responding."
The 49ers' most recent win against the Deacons dates back to Nov. 15, 2019, when Charlotte secured the win 77-65. Last year, the matchup between the 49ers and the Demon Deacons was a hard-fought battle, with Wake Forest coming out on top 78-75. Both teams have split that last two matchups in what is a budding rivalry.
"We have another opportunity to grow and get better," said Consuegra. "We can only take it one game at a time, and that is what we are doing. We have another opportunity playing Wake Forest that is a very good team on their home court."
Players to Watch For:
Charlotte:
Guard Jada McMillian comes into the game looking to pick things up as she averages six points per game. However, they will need to get the preseason Conference USA first-team selection going early if the 49ers want to come out on top.
Guard Mikayla Boykin, the Duke transfer, knows what it takes to beat ACC teams as she played in the conference for three seasons. She had a solid game against the Richmond Spiders as she recorded ten points, and Boykin will try to repeat this effort against Wake Forest.
Wake Forest:
The 49ers will have to contain the Deacons sophomore guard Jewel Spear, who leads her team in scoring and averages 23.3 points per game through the first three games. Spear was named as the ACC co-player of the week for her outstanding play on the court.
Keys to a Charlotte victory:
The key to winning for the 49ers is to focus on their fundamentals. The team needs to cut down on mistakes if they hope to come out on top.
"We have to play better," said Consuegra. "Regardless of what the Deacons do, we have to play better, and that's been the focus the last two days. Until we get some things together for ourselves, it doesn't really matter who we play."
The second key is to get strong bench production. The team needs guards Jacee Busick and Cali Konek to produce off the bench at a high level and hit shots from beyond the arc often. This point production can be the difference between a win and a loss.
Gametime:
The game is on Thursday, Nov. 18, and will tip-off at 7 p.m. at LJVM Coliseum in Winston Salem, NC. This will be the 19th meeting between the teams in what should be a competitive game. The contest will be available to watch on ESPN3 and ACC Network Extra.
