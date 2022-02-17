The Charlotte women's basketball team almost completed yet another comeback as they fell short to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 46-45 on Feb. 13. But, this time, it was not meant to be, as the rim was not friendly to transfer guard Mikayla Boykin as her last-second jumper rimmed out, and the 49ers lost by just one point.
"I am proud of our kids' fight as usual," said Head Coach Cara Consuegra following the loss. "It was a really tough third quarter for us. Credit to our players; they fight hard."
It was a tough offensive outing for the 49ers as they would shoot 29.4% from the floor during the game. However, it was a solid defensive performance as they held Middle Tennessee to 37% shooting. Charlotte struggled to turn their good defense into good offense.
"I don't feel the game comes down to the final possession," said Consuegra. "We played well enough defensively to win this game. The game is 40 minutes for a reason."
One of the Conference USA (C-USA) Player of the Year frontrunners, Octavia Jett-Wilson, had a tough night from the field. Jett-Wilson added eight points and seven rebounds, but every time she touched the ball, the Blue Raiders double-teamed her.
"Every time Tae (Jett-Wilson) dribbles in the paint, someone is sitting there waiting for her," said Consuegra.
The 49ers had to battle the excellent play of Anastasiia Boldyreva, as she finished with 22 points on a 10-15 shooting night. This highlights how well Charlotte defended the rest of the Blue Raiders because Boldyreva shot 67% on her own.
"What makes them so tough is that they have two pretty good post players, and you can't bring a lot of help," said Consuegra.
This is the 49ers' second loss in C-USA play, and they still sit atop the conference alone in first place at 9-2. Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky follow close behind Charlotte.
49er player of the game:
Transfer forward KeKe McKinney has been playing at an extremely high level as of late. She secured yet another double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds in this game. She drew the assignment of Boldyreva and only gave up 12 of her 22 points when McKinney was on the floor. McKinney leads the C-USA in blocks per game with two.
Up Next:
The 49ers will be back home on Feb. 17 against the second-place team in the C-USA East division, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The game will be aired on ESPN+, and the tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
