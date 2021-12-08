The Charlotte 49ers women's basketball team didn't get the outcome they would have liked in their game against West Virginia, especially after being down by just two at halftime. Still, the Mountaineers were steadfast in their efforts against the talented 49er squad and came out on top 65-54.
"We had a lot of opportunities, but unfortunately, we left a lot of those opportunities out on the court," Head Coach Cara Consuegra said following the game.
One thing to note is that the Mountaineers did an excellent job of denying Octavia Jett-Wilson the ball in the game, and when she got it, they defended her well. She shot 1-10 from the field and finished with five points. Jett-Wilson has been off to a slow, but she will look to bounce back in the upcoming matchups for the team.
Consuegra truly believes that her team needs to clean up the finite things to succeed this season.
"We would get a steal then turn the ball over," said Consuegra. "We would get a stop but give up an offensive rebound; we'd get a great look and just wouldn't finish. We are there. We are right there, and we competed really well. I'm proud of our kids' response."
The 49ers falls to 3-5 on the season with the loss and West Virginia improves to 5-2.
49er Players of the Game:
The Duke transfer, Mikayla Boykin, was the leading scorer for the team in the contest as she recorded 13 points. She was one of just two 49ers in double-digits in the game. She was a leading factor in cutting the lead to two with a score of 31-29 at halftime after the Mountaineers sustained a marginal lead for most of the first half.
Freshman forward Mya McGraw played her best game of the season as she didn't miss a single shot going 5-5 for ten points. Having her come off the bench and provide this spark will be key heading into conference play in just a few short weeks.
Takeaways:
The first takeaway is that the team has to cash in on easy opportunities. The 49ers could get good looks but couldn't execute and finish the play. Moving forward, this is something that Consuegra will emphasize because converting on easy shots will be essential down the stretch for the team.
The 49ers are battle-tested as they have faced some of the best in UNC-Chapel Hill, Wake Forest, Delaware and Iowa State so far in this young season. Three of the four teams they've faced made the NCAA tournament a year ago. Consuegra prides herself in scheduling a tough non-conference slate because they will be prepared for the C-USA.
Next Up:
The team will get a much-needed break for final exams, and then their next two games will be at home inside Halton Arena against cross-county rival Davidson on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 2:30 p.m., which is a part of a doubleheader with the men's team. Then Charlotte follows that game up with the start of the C-USA play as they take on Florida Atlantic on Dec. 30, and the 49ers are favored to win the conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.