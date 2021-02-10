After a 1-1 weekend against Middle Tennessee, the 49ers (6-7) look to succeed against Old Dominion (6-6). The 49ers come into the game 5-3 in conference play but have lost three of their last four conference games. This series against Old Dominion will be a tough but crucial series to win for Charlotte to top the C-USA East Division.
Players to watch for the 49ers
Octavia Jett-Wilson led the 49ers in scoring in both games against Middle Tennessee and will play a key role if Charlotte wants to win this series. Despite being without Jada McMillian, they found a way to persevere and win the second game behind Jett-Wilson's performance. Jett-Wilson comes in averaging 16.8 points per game, and she is a defensive juggernaut as well, forcing turnovers and generating defensive stops for her team.
The second player to watch is Mariah Linney. Even though she is a 5'9" guard, she hustles and gathers a ton of rebounds for someone her height. She also knows when it is her time to score as she shoots the ball efficiently. Success for Jett-Wilson and Linney will be crucial for the 49ers if they look to sweep ODU this week.
Players to watch for Old Dominion
Charlotte will have to keep a close eye on the two-headed horse of Victoria Morris and Amari Young. These two come in averaging over 30 points per game combined and don't look to slow down anytime soon.
Morris comes in averaging 15.4 points per game and 3.4 rebounds per game. She is an excellent free throw shooter, so guarding her without fouling is a must for the 49ers if they hope to slow this team down.
Young averages 15.1 points per game and also tallies 9.3 rebounds per game. She is a force of the offensive and defensive glass and will be hard to box out. She shoots the ball efficiently at around 48% but lacks consistency at the free-throw line. If the game comes down to the wire, putting Young on the line might be the Niners' go-to option.
Keys to a 49ers Victory
On offense, the 49ers need to get up and down the floor quickly and not let Old Dominion get in a half-court defensive set. They have some taller forwards that can disrupt drives to the basket, so shooting the three well will be a point of emphasis.
On defense, the 49ers need to keep the ball out of the paint as much as possible. The 49ers will have to force the Monarchs to shoot jump shots and live with the results. They have two players that shoot over 45%, so Charlotte must make them take harder shots.
The first game will be broadcasted on Feb. 10 on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m., while the second one will be on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. on the 49ers YouTube Channel.
