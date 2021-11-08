The time has come for Charlotte's women's basketball to begin their 2021 season after a long wait throughout the summer.
They hit the road to play the University of Richmond Spiders on Tuesday. This will be the 12th matchup between the two schools, which Charlotte leads 11-1.
The Niners are pre-season favorites to win the conference this year. In her 11th season here at Charlotte, Coach Cara Consuegra likes the high praise from the prediction but doesn't want that attention to get to the players.
"Yea, I think that is going to be a big challenge for us, but you know, I think that comes down to who we are every single day. This isn't the first time I talked to our players about the process. They know that my mentality is one day at a time, then that becomes a week, a couple of weeks, a month and so on," said Consuegra.
"But we aren't going to win a championship on Nov. 2. We're going to do the work today to hopefully put us in that position come March," she said.
Charlotte picked up some extra help to an already talented roster in the transfer portal with new additions of Kentucky transfers KeKe McKinney and Kameron Roach and Duke transfer Mikayla Boykin.
"We have three transfers come in here and have brought in a great deal of leadership, now they are still learning what the Charlotte women's basketball way is, but they know basketball they are very experienced," said Consuegra. All three of them have played in the NCAA tournament, so they also bring a very important element of experiences that have helped our team."
Players to watch
Octavia Jett-Wilson: In her fifth year at Charlotte, Jett-Wilson averaged 21.0 points per game last season, leading the team in that category. She will look to start the season off where she left off last year with that average.
Jacee Busick: In her first season, Busick played an active role in the team averaging 6.6 points per game. This year, Coach Consuegra will look to have her in a more advanced role as a leader. To which she says as a "floor general" for when she plays.
Busick has earned high praise from her head coach.
"Jacee is always going to be a natural leader in terms of leading by example. She is going to make all the hustle plays, and in practice, you will hear her voice throughout," said Consuegra. "As a freshman, it's hard to step in, and with an experienced team now, she has a different level of confidence of understanding our system and schemes, knowing what needs to be said on both ends of the court."
Gametime
The 49ers will get things going against the Spiders on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 3 p.m. in Richmond, VA.
The Niners are 4-1 when playing in Richmond, so they will look to add to it. There is an early season milestone on the line for Consuegra if the team wins. This will be her 176th win to take her atop the Charlotte women's basketball all-time wins leader.
