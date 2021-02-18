The Charlotte 49ers (8-7, 7-3) hit the road to take on a Conference USA basement dweller in UTSA (2-17, 0-14) this weekend. The 49ers will look to pick up two wins against the Roadrunners in San Antonio with only two more series after this week.
"We believe that we can win any time we set foot out on the court," said Head Coach Cara Consuegra in her weekly press conference. "We will look to do just that this weekend."
Due to inclement weather in the San Antonio region, the two teams will play on Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. instead of Friday and Saturday.
Key Players for Charlotte
Charlotte is coming off two hard-fought games against Old Dominion, where they swept the Monarchs. The Niners had great production from senior guard Octavia Jett-Wilson. Jett-Wilson kicked off the series by putting up an outstanding 42 points and then followed it up with 34 points to cap off a sweep over the Monarchs. She will be a must-watch this weekend.
The next key player for the Niners is junior guard Jada McMillan. McMillan, who missed the first game of the series against ODU, showed up in a big way in the second game. She had a big day with 24 points on an efficient 10-15 shooting from the field.
Lastly, freshmen Molina Williams has ramped up production for the team and recorded a double-double in the second matchup with Old Dominion. Williams would score ten points as well as bringing down ten rebounds. She will look to keep it up in this weekend's series.
Key Players for UTSA:
UTSA, who is currently on a 15 game losing streak, is coming off two blowout losses at the hand of Florida Atlantic. They will look to break the streak this weekend.
One of the bright spots for the team, though, has come from sophomore Mikayla Woods. Woods scored 14 points and brought down eight rebounds in the first game for the Roadrunners but could only score 10 points on a poor 1-10 shooting from the field in the second game. Woods will look to get back on track against the Niners this weekend.
Another player to watch for has to be sophomore guard Emilie Baek. The Denmark native has been a consistent scorer for the team this season as she is averaging 6.5 points per game. She picked it up against the Owls as she scored in double digits in both games.
Lastly, senior guard Karrington Donald has been a season-long scoring option for the team. Donald, who averages 11.4 points per game, is coming off of a quiet series against FAU. The Roadrunners will have to get her going if they want to come out on top.
Keys for a Charlotte Win:
Once again, shooting better from beyond the arc is something that the Niners need to improve on this weekend. In the last game of the series against Old Dominion, Charlotte shot a poor 10% from the field and will need to pick it up this weekend.
The Niners will need to continue to win the assist battle against the Roadrunners. Moving the ball around will lead to better shots from the field.
Charlotte will need to continue to play hard through adversity. When the Niners get down on themselves, they get right back up and get back into the fight. Coach Consuegra continues to push the team to get better and get them through tough times. The Niners will look to do this again this weekend against the Roadrunners.
"Every team is having to go through their version of adversity this season," said Consuegra. "We continue to fight through as a team, and our mantra has always been no matter what, we will make things work."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.