The Charlotte women's basketball team returns home to face cross-county rival Davidson on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 2:30 p.m. The 49ers are looking to continue their winning ways after defeating the Winthrop Eagles 78-42 on Sunday.
"I love playing this game," said Head Coach Cara Consuegra. "It is fun to play Davidson, and we both respect each other."
Scouting the teams:
The 49ers will be looking to capture their fifth win of the season against the Wildcats. Charlotte currently sits at 4-5 on the season, and this will be a test for the squad before the conference slate starts.
The Wildcats boast a respectable 8-3 record to start the season. Davidson is riding a three-game winning streak after defeating Appalachian State, UNC Greensboro and Western Carolina.
Charlotte key players to watch for:
Redshirt senior guard Mikayla Boykin has been consistent for the 49ers this season. Boykin is coming off an impressive game against Winthrop as she scored 17 points and had three assists. Charlotte will rely on her in the contest against the Wildcats to come up with big shots down the stretch.
Fifth-year guard Octavia Jett-Wilson got back on track against the Eagles as she recorded 23 points on an efficient 8-14 shooting from the field. Jett-Wilson averages 17.2 points per game and 4.7 rebounds on the season. The 49ers will need her to keep it up if they hope to compete in the contest.
Charlotte freshman guard Alyehsa Wade burst onto the scene in the last game against the Eagles. Wade notched a season-high ten points, and she will look to add to her point total against Davidson.
Davidson key players to watch for:
Junior guard Suzi-Rose Deegan has been the catalyst for the team in her five games played this season. Deegan averages 12.6 points per game which leads the team, and she is coming off a 17 point performance against the Western Carolina Catamounts. The 49ers will look to slow her down in the game.
Redshirt sophomore Elle Sutphin has also been significant for the Wildcats and has produced at a high level. Sutphin averages 12.3 points per game and 4.8 rebounds in the early going of the season.
Keys for a Charlotte victory:
The first key to a Charlotte victory is improving three-point shooting percentage and taking good shots from beyond the arc. The 49ers shot a poor 29.2% against the Eagles, and they will have to improve upon this against Davidson.
Rebounding is something that the 49ers did well against Winthrop as they won the battle of the boards 52-29. If Charlotte can continue to do this, it will allow the team to control the game.
The last key is more consistent free-throw shooting from the charity stripe. The 49ers struggled mightily from the line against the Eagles as they shot a poor 56.5%, and on the season, the team is at 71.3%. Consuegra has stressed this to her team before the contest.
"Free throw shooting is a lot physical and mental," said Consuegra. "We are doing what we are supposed to do in practice to get better at it."
Looking to gameday:
The 49ers will host the Wildcats inside Halton Arena, with tipoff set for 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22. This game will be the last before Charlotte starts their Conference USA slate. This game kicks off a doubleheader for both men's and women's teams, being broadcast on CUSAtv.
