In the regular-season finale, the Charlotte women's basketball will host the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles in Halton Arena on Saturday, March 5. The 49ers will look to finish the regular season on a high note.
The 49ers can lock up the No. 1 seed for next week's Conference USA (C-USA) tournament and earn the regular-season C-USA title with a win. Charlotte boasts an 18-9 overall record and a 14-3 conference record.
Matchup History:
These two C-USA teams have played 31 times spanning from 1985 to 2020. In these 31 games, Charlotte has won just 12 of them.
While Southern Miss. holds a clear advantage in the win column with 19 wins against Charlotte, in their last 14 matchups, Charlotte won 12 of them.
The last time these two played was in Feb. 2020, and Charlotte won 59-55. Jada McMillian had 12 points in the game. She shot 6/7 from the free-throw line and picked up five assists.
Key Players:
As of late, Keke McKinney has been a crucial part of the 49ers, especially on defense. She ranks first in the C-USA in blocks per game with 2.37 and total blocks with 25. She adds on 219 rebounds, 8.1 per game which ranks her fourth in the C-USA. McKinney, the defensive anchor, will need to produce if the 49ers hope to come out on top.
Octavia-Jett Wilson is always a player to watch for Charlotte. She is the leading scorer for the 49ers averaging 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Jett-Wilson will be critical for the 49ers in the contest.
Senior guard Daishai Almond is coming off an outstanding performance for the Golden Eagles in their last game against UAB. Almond shot 10-of-12 from the floor en route to a Southern Miss victory, scoring 25 points, six rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals. The 49ers will look to slow Almond down in the contest.
Junior Southern Miss. Guard, Domonique Davis, is likely their biggest threat. She leads her team in all offensive stats but field goal and free throw percentage. This includes all scoring stats and assists, and she also has 50 steals on the year, second for her team.
Keys to victory:
The first key is for the 49ers to play stellar defense throughout the game. Charlotte's opponents are averaging 35% field goal percentage, which is ranked 11th in the nation. They also have 128 blocks on the year, 38th in the country.
Charlotte's points per game of 63.3, while Southern Mississippi's points per game allowed are 63.7. This shows it may likely come down to a defensive effort that won't be easy. Southern Miss. averages 67.6 points per game which is 116th nationally, but Charlotte's defense that has allowed just 58.3 points per game this season may be enough to keep their offense at bay enough for the Niner offense to finish the job.
What is on the line for the Niners?
Charlotte will lock up the No. 1 seed for next week's tournament and earn the 49ers the regular season C-USA title. This can also occur with a Middle Tennessee loss to Old Dominion on Saturday. The 49ers have already clinched the double-bye for next week's tournament but want to get the top seed.
Looking to game day:
The 49ers will take on the Golden Eagles on Saturday, March 5, with tip-off at 2 p.m. The game will take place at the Halton Arena and be broadcasted on CUSA.tv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.