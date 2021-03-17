Despite losing a crushing one-point, double-overtime loss to Old Dominion, the 49ers women's basketball team is headed to the 32-team WNIT. Charlotte is one of two teams from Conference USA to be selected in the tournament this year.
The 49ers will take on the Florida Gators in the first round on Friday, March 19, in Bojangles' Coliseum at 5 p.m. Charlotte went 10-10 this season and was one of the 23 at-large teams selected into the tournament.
The WNIT will be held in four regional locations - Charlotte, N.C., Fort Worth, Texas, Rockford, Ill., and Memphis, Tenn.
"Just really excited for the opportunity to play," said Head Coach Cara Consuegra in a press conference. "Just really thankful the WNIT recognized how good of a team we have."
Head Coach Cara Consuegra will lead her team to the WNIT for the sixth time in her career at Charlotte. It is the second WNIT appearance in three years for the 49ers, possibly missing out last year due to COVID-19. In 2019, the 49ers played against VCU but were ousted in the first round.
If Charlotte wins Friday, they'll play a Regional semifinal game on Saturday, with the Regional Championship scheduled for Monday. However, if they lose, they'll play in a consolation game on Saturday. All games played in the tournament will be streamed live on FloHoops.
After not playing many home games in front of fans all season, this rare postseason game in Charlotte will be a unique chance for parents and friends to watch the game in person.
"Certainly excited to be here in Charlotte. Just to have the opportunity to keep our kids here and not have to travel Charlotte and not have to travel," Consuegra added. "It kind of feels like another bonus to get the parents in to watch their kids play."
Charlotte is taking on a Florida team that went 11-13 overall and 3-11 in SEC play. The Gators won one SEC tournament game, but lost to Kentucky 64-73 in the second round.
The 49ers were awarded a bye in the C-USA tournament and played their first game in the quarterfinals but lost in a crushing 90-89 double-overtime loss last week to the Monarchs.
Charlotte is led by two first-team All-Conference USA picks in Octavia Jett-Wilson and Jada McMillian. McMillian was also named to the All-Conference USA Defensive Team for the first time in her career.
Jazmin Harris, who scored 19 points in the quarterfinal's loss, was named Conference USA Sixth Player of the Year. Charlotte also has two freshmen named the All-Conference USA Freshman Team in Jacee Busick and Molina Williams.
