What has already been a productive offseason for the 49ers women’s basketball team is that they add another transfer for next season, this time from Kentucky. Kameron Roach, a 5’6 guard from Hopkins South Carolina, announced she was joining the 49ers on Tuesday.
“We’re excited to bring Kameron into our program,” head coach Cara Consuegra said.
In high school, Roach was an All-American and was nominated to play in the 2017 McDonald’s All-American game. She was ranked as high as the 22nd best guard in the 2017 class, and despite not playing her senior year, she did not drop in ranking.
“She’s a young lady we recruited really hard coming out of high school. We had a great relationship with her and her family. Obviously, we didn’t have the opportunity to sign her on the front end, but several years down the line, now she is someone we can bring into the program,” said Consuegra.
Roach saw action in 36 games throughout her career at Kentucky, earning her first start against Mississippi on Feb. 28, 2021. She did not play in 2019-20 due to recovery from an injury. As a freshman, she saw action in 15 games and played in 13 games her sophomore year.
She redshirted to recover from an injury in the 2019-20 season and returned for the Wildcats in 2020-21. She saw action in eight games in her return from injury having great success, even playing against Idaho State in the NCAA first round.
2021-22 Outlook
Coming off a season where the 49ers finished second in the Conference USA East Division, they return several key players. They have now signed two players from Power 5 schools to their 2021-22 roster that will likely have an immediate impact.
The 49ers return Octavia Jett-Wilson, who announced on Saturday that she will be using her extra year of eligibility to return for a fifth year. The team recently signed Mikayla Boykin, a transfer from Duke. Now, with the signing of Roach, the team has had a very productive offseason.
Charlotte also returns Jacee Busick, who started for the majority of the 2020-21 season. Molina Williams, Busick’s counterpart on the 2020-21 C-USA All-Freshman First Team, will also be back next season. Jazmin Harris will likely return as well as point guard Jada McMillian.
Consuegra’s crew has been hard at work in just the short amount of time they have had off since the season ended two weeks ago, and their efforts and eagerness to improve are seen with the signing of these two transfers.
