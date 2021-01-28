Charlotte's women's basketball team (5-4, 4-0) returns to action this weekend in a doubleheader against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-9, 2-2). Charlotte, who hasn’t played since Jan. 16, will look to continue their five-game winning streak against a struggling Hilltopper squad.
“We are excited to see what we have on the court,” said Head Coach Cara Consuegra. “Now is the time for us to rise up to adversity.”
Gametime for both games will be 5 p.m. and will be held on Jan. 29 and 30. The games will be broadcasted on ESPN+.
Key Players for Charlotte
The first key player for Charlotte has to be junior guard Jada McMillian, who has been tearing it up lately. McMillian, who scored 31 and 23 points respectively in the last series against UAB, will look to continue her hot streak this weekend. McMillan has stepped into the leadership role in recent games and is ready for another great performance.
Senior guard Octavia Jett-Wilson has also been key for the Niners on this five-game winning streak and has a lot to prove heading into both games this weekend. Jett-Wilson scored 19 points on 6-10 shooting from the field in the second game against UAB. She will look to be a big scoring option this weekend.
Lastly, freshman forward Molina Williams continues to impress with her play in recent games. In the second game against UAB, Williams recorded seven points on 3-7 shooting from the field as well as bringing down seven rebounds in a solid effort.
Key Players for Western Kentucky
Senior forward Raneem Elgedawy has been one of the only bright spots for the Hilltoppers all season long. Elgedawy had a huge series against Middle Tennessee as she scored 26 points with ten rebounds in the first game of the series and then followed that performance with 20 points and nine rebounds in the next game. The 49ers will have to stop her if they want a chance to win in this series.
Another player to watch for has to be junior forward Meral Abdelgawad. Abdelgawad had 16 points on 7-11 shooting from the field and was also able to bring down seven rebounds in the last game. Expect her to be a threat in the series against the Niners.
Lastly, senior guard Fatou Pouye is a player to keep an eye on. Pouye had six points in the last game against the Raiders as well as bringing down six rebounds.
Keys for a Charlotte Win
The first key for a Charlotte win has to be better shooting from distance. The Niners shot significantly below their average from the three-point line in the second game against UAB as Charlotte only shot 15.8%. Getting better looks will open up more avenues on the offensive side of the ball.
The second key for a win is being able to control the battle of the boards. Western Kentucky is a great rebounding team with Elgedawy and Abdelgawad it can be a long day if Charlotte can’t control them. Rebounding will be something to watch during the whole series.
The last key for a Charlotte win is getting ahead of the curve. Even though Charlotte was unable to play last weekend, it helped the team to get ready for what is ahead the rest of the season. Coach Consuegra took time with the team to help them get the advantage and rise to the challenge.
“We took the time off to better ourselves and focus on what needs to be done,” said Consuegra. “This team is united and together we can accomplish anything.”
