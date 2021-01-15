Charlotte (3-4) looks to extend their winning streak this weekend as they travel to Birmingham to face the UAB (7-3) Blazers. The 49ers, who are coming off a series sweep against Marshall, have a lot to prove and are ready for the challenge.
“We are going to prepare these players so that they know that they can do it,” said Head Coach Cara Consuegra. “We have all the tools to make us a successful team.”
Gametime for both games will be at 3 p.m. on Jan. 15 and 16. The games will take place in Bartow Arena.
Key Players for Charlotte
The first key player to keep an eye on has to be junior guard Jada McMillan. McMillan showed out in Charlotte’s last game on Jan. 9 against the Marshall Thundering Herd. McMillan finished with 26 points on 10-17 shooting from the field and her performance was key in the win. Charlotte will have to get her going again if they want to win on the road.
Another player to watch for has to be senior guard Octavia Jett-Wilson, who recorded double figures in both games against Marshall. Jett-Wilson scored 19 points in the first game and was able to follow it up with 17 in the second game. Jett-Wilson has been huge for the Niners all season long so continue to look out for her.
Redshirt senior Dara Pearson stepped up for Charlotte in their last game. Pearson finished with a double-double as she recorded 11 points and 14 rebounds for the Niners in their come from behind victory.
Key Players for UAB
The first key player to watch for the Blazers is Margaret Whitley. Whitley, who is the leading scorer for UAB, had quite the performances in their last series against Southern Miss. Whitley had 20 points in the first game and was able to out-do herself in the second game with 27 points in the second matchup. Charlotte will have to slow her down or it will be a long day for the Niners.
Another player to watch for the Blazers is Caitlynn Daniels. Daniels has been big for the Blazers in her first season with the team. Daniels is coming off a 14-point performance on 6-10 shooting from the field in their second matchup against the Golden Eagles.
Senior center Zakyia Weathersby played solid against Southern Miss in the last contest for the Blazers. Weathersby recorded 10 points on 5-8 shooting from the field as well as pulling down 11 rebounds.
Keys for a Charlotte Win
Charlotte will have to continue to shoot well from deep. The Niners shot a respectable 40% from three in the first game and that dipped drastically in the second game as Charlotte only shot 14.3%. Better shot selection will need to be the focus this weekend.
Another key for a Charlotte win has to be continuing to out-rebound teams. Charlotte won the rebounding battle in both games against Marshall which resulted in two wins. The Niners will have to continue to do this if they want a chance to extend their winning streak.
Lastly, Charlotte will have to overcome adversity again this weekend. The Niners have gone through their first double header that had both ups and downs, but they got through it as a team. Coach Conseugra has been pushing this message and is excited to see the direction her team takes the rest of the season.
“We just want our players to understand that they can do it,” said Coach Conseugra. “They are embracing that message and we are ready for this weekend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.