Charlotte's women's basketball team has had their fair share of battles this season as they have played in three overtime games and have played in tight games night in and night out.
More importantly, the 49ers head into the last stretch of the season battling for the top spot in Conference USA. Going into Thursday's tilt with Western Kentucky, they sit first in their division with the best record overall in the conference at 9-4.
In Charlotte's only two conference losses, they lost by a total of 10 points. They look to get back into the winning column with their Feb. 17 matchup against Western Kentucky, a team they beat 79-74 in overtime on Feb. 3. With a win, Charlotte maintains first place in the conference, but with a loss, they will be tied for second.
"They're excited. We're 9-2 in the conference, and that's a credit to us. Our kids have worked really, really hard," said coach Cara Consuegra. "They've really bought in during conference play and have done what we need to do to be 9-2 in conference play. But we also know our margin for error has been small; it's not like we have been blowing teams."
Consuegra added she and her team know they can approve of the small facets of the game to win more convincingly. When it comes to the last portion of the season, the 49ers will see a mix of teams they have and haven't faced yet. They will play FIU twice, Middle Tennessee and FAU once more and a team they haven't faced yet in Southern Miss.
Charlotte's next two games will be at home, where they have put up an even 4-4 record. For Consuegra, she wants her team to be good wherever they play.
"I don't want [my team] to be 'oh we're at home where we're not as good' or 'oh we're on the road and we're better,'" said Consuegra on her team's mentality. "I want them to be the best version of themselves regardless of where they are."
One factor that has helped Charlotte throughout their season is the toughness of their schedule. Before they started non-conference play, the 49ers played four Power 5 teams, winning only one of those matchups.
"It helps us tremendously," said Consuegra on the non-conference schedule. "Being 4-6 in non-conference and getting your butt beat a couple times, it makes you really look at yourself and decide what you do you want, and you want it. When the times get tough, we are tough."
Down the stretch in games, Consuegra and her team have been on the winning side of close matchups but need to find more separation to ensure a deep postseason run. Charlotte has found plenty of success in the regular season but has struggled in the conference tournament, as last year they lost to Old Dominion in two overtimes in the quarterfinals.
But with the past behind them and a veteran roster, the team has full control of what goes on from this point. With big years from veteran Octavia Jett-Wilson (18.1 PPG) and Jada McMillian (8.7 PPG), Charlotte has seen help from transfers such as Mikayla Boykin and Keke McKinney.
Charlotte will host Western Kentucky on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. and then continue their four home game stand on Saturday, Feb. 19, with their Play4Kay game against Marshall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.