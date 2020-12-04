The Charlotte 49ers played host to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. in Halton Arena. The Niners dropped their third straight game of the season, losing 78-75 to the Demon Deacons in front of a small crowd of family members.
Charlotte scored the first bucket of the game with a free throw from Jazmin Harris. After that, Wake Forest went on a scoring run, taking a strong 10-4 lead with 5:24 left in the first quarter.
Freshman Jacee Busick hit an important three-pointer for the Niners, cutting the the lead to one point with 4:35 left in the quarter.
Mariah Linney came up big in the first quarter hitting back-to-back three pointers to give Charlotte a 19-18 lead with 1:46 left in the quarter. Charlotte closed out the opening quarter strong, holding onto the 22-20 lead going into the second quarter.
The second quarter started off like a heavyweight fight with each team trading punches until Wake Forest’s Gina Conti exploded for five consecutive points. She scored off an and-one opportunity and later intercepted a pass, leading to a fast break that resulted in a reverse layup, giving the Demon Deacons a three point lead.
Wake Forest expanded their lead to 41-37 at the half.
In the third quarter, Wake Forest hit their first and only three pointer of the game on their tenth attempt. They extended their lead but a made three pointer by Charlotte’s Linney as the shot clock winded down kept the game close at 60-55. The third quarter ended with the Demon Deacons ahead 62-57.
After a shaky start to the fourth and final quarter, Octavia Jett-Wilson hit a clutch three pointer to cut the lead to six points with 6:51 left.
Wake Forest earned their largest lead of the night at ten points after Christina Morra made a pair of free throws. Despite the double-digit deficit, the Niners turned it around on defense, making the game close.
After an and-one conversion from Jada McMillian, it was a one point game with eight seconds left. Trailing by three with under five seconds remaining, Linney lined up for the game-tying shot but ultimately missed the three point attempt, giving the Demon Deacons a 78-75 road win.
Linney finished the game with 19 points off the bench while also getting two steals. She helped give Charlotte an early lead in the first quarter scoring eight points while not missing any of her shots. Linney also converted on two three-pointers and two free throws.
Despite losing another close game to a quality opponent, Linney said the team has a lot of work to do.
“(We) could have played better defense,” said Linney.
The team turned around on defense towards the end of the game giving Linney the chance to take the game-tying buzzer-beater which ultimately missed.
McMillian was the leading scorer for the Niners with 20 points while also dishing out six assists. She was able to get to the rim with authority late in the game, dropping shots through contact. McMillian shot really well for the game, shooting 70% from the field.
McMillian said she wasn’t focused on scoring; rather, she was set on doing whatever it takes to stay in the game.
“We are a great team but we just have to find it within ourselves,” said McMillian.
Although the team is 0-3 to start the season, Head Coach Cara Consuegra said experience is going to pay off later in the season due to facing Wake Forest from the ACC which is one of the Power 5 conferences.
The 49ers will travel to Chapel Hill to take on the Tar Heels on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 4 p.m..
