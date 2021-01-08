Charlotte (1-4) returns to action this week as they start their conference schedule with a double header against Marshall (2-2). The 49ers, who have not played since Dec. 11, looks to get a much needed win.
“It has been hard not being able to play any games,” said Head Coach Cara Consuegra. “Even with the adversity the team has done a good job of staying focused on what is best for the team.”
Gametime for both games will be 6 p.m. on Jan. 8 and 3 p.m. on Jan. 9. The games will be broadcasted on the Charlotte Athletic YouTube Channel and will take place in Halton Arena.
Key Players for Charlotte
A key player to watch for has to be junior guard Jada McMillan. McMillan had a great game in the last outing for the Niners against the Fighting Camels of Campbell. McMillan finished the game as the team's leading scorer with 19 points on 7-12 shooting from the field and was also able to pass the ball around well as she recorded three assists.
Another player to watch for is senior guard Ocatvia Jett-Wilson, who was a standout against Campbell. Jett-Wilson had 18 points on 7-11 shooting from the field and caused havoc for the Fighting Camels with her one steal. Jett-Wilson has been huge for the Niners and will need to get going in this double header if Charlotte wants to come out on top.
Lastly, sophomore forward Sierra McCullough has been in the background for the Niners but has been a key for Charlotte in the last games. Against Campbell, McCullough was able to score eight points on a very efficient 3-5 shooting from the field. Keep an eye out for some key production from her.
Key Players for Marshall
Sophomore guard Savannah Wheeler has been unstoppable lately for the Thundering Herd. Wheeler recorded a team-leading 16 points as well as two rebounds in the last game against Louisiana Tech. Charlotte will have to slow her down if they want to be able to come out on top in either game.
Another player to watch for has to be sophomore guard Paige Shy. Shy had a good game against the Lady Techsters as she scored 11 points on 3-5 shooting from the field. Shy looks to continue her hot streak against Charlotte.
Lastly, senior forward Taylor Pearson, who had a great series against Louisiana Tech, looks to pick up where she left off. Pearson scored 16 points in the first game and followed that up with ten points in the next contest.
Keys for a Charlotte Win
The first key for a Charlotte win has to be better shooting from distance. Charlotte dominated Campbell in every category except for three point shooting in the Niners win. Charlotte will need to take better shots and not force anything if they want to stay in the ballgame.
The next key is getting more production from the bench. Charlotte was only able to score six points from the bench in the last game and will need to step this up against the Thundering Herd. The Niners will focus on this leading up to the games this weekend.
The last key for a Charlotte win is to pick themselves up when they get down. Coach Conseugra has been pushing the team to get better and not get down. Against Marshall, the Niners will do just that as they get back on the court for the first time in almost a month.
“These players have used this time away to better themselves as players but most importantly as people,” said Conseugra. “We are ready for the challenges that will come our way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.