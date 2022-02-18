The Charlotte women's basketball team secured a dominating 89-43 victory over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Thursday, Feb. 17, inside Halton Arena. The 49ers are 10-2 in conference play with the 46 point win, which is the largest by the team in five years. Head Coach Cara Consuegra praised the impressive performance of her squad.
"We put together a 40-minute performance on both ends," said Consuegra. "How well we played on both ends, you can see the team we are still capable of being."
After their one-point loss to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders, the win gets Charlotte back on track to sweep Western Kentucky. The 49ers are 14-8 overall and currently sit first in Conference USA (C-USA). The Hilltoppers were second place in the C-USA before the contest fell to 17-8 overall on the season.
First Quarter:
The 49ers scored the opening two baskets in the contest to set the tone early on. The Hilltoppers pulled within three with 3:52 remaining in the quarter, but that would be the closest they'd get. Charlotte finished things with a 12-0 run fueled by three-pointers from Octavia Jett-Wilson and KeKe McKinney to lead 21-6, heading into the second.
Second Quarter:
Charlotte scored an outstanding 25 points in the second period of play to continue their onslaught on Western Kentucky. In the second, Molina Williams and Mikayla Boykin led the way for the 49ers as they had seven and 10 points, respectively. The team continued to command the game as the score heading into the halftime break was 46-18.
Third Quarter:
Jett-Wilson knocked a three down to get things going out of the break. The 49ers went on 12-0 and 13-5 runs to extend the lead to a whopping 48 point margin. Boykin had eight points in the quarter as she continued to add to her point total.
Fourth Quarter:
In the final quarter of play, the Hilltoppers outscored the 49ers 15-14, but it wouldn't be enough to erase the deficit. Charlotte secured the 89-43 dominating win as they hold first place in the C-USA.
Key performances for the 49ers:
Boykin finished with 22 points on an efficient 9-17 shooting from the field and eight rebounds. She has been consistent for the 49ers all season long and was vital in the team's outstanding performance.
"All the credit goes to my teammates getting me the ball in the right spots," said Boykin. "This was the best game so far in transition, and that is because of our defense."
Jett-Wilson was all over the place, recording 17 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. The frontrunner for C-USA player of the year continued to show up for the team and was a crucial component in the team's game plan.
The 49ers played suffocating defense as the Hilltoppers shot 21% from the field and 15% from beyond the arc in the contest.
Up Next:
Charlotte will be back in action at Halton Arena on Saturday, Feb. 19, as they play the Marshall Thundering Herd in the annual Play4Kay game. The game raises funds to help raise awareness for various cancers affecting women. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN+.
