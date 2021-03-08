In the last two games of the regular season, the 49ers left it all on the floor when they faced the Florida Atlantic Owls to end an unusual season. Head Coach Cara Consuegra tied the all-time 49ers win total on Saturday in the team's 10-point victory.
The first game was a game of runs as both teams scored in spurts the entire game, ending in a close FAU victory. The second game had the potential to be a 49ers blowout, but the Owls were persistent and kept it close until the end. Octavia Jett-Wilson put the team on her back and scored 42 points en route to victory, a Halton Arena record.
Game One
In the first game, it was Iggy Allen who led the way for the Owls. She scored a game-high 30 points and gathered ten rebounds as well. She got to her spots and knocked down shots at a high percentage. She shot 4-7 from three-point range and was a perfect 6-6 from the free-throw line. It was a game that she looked very comfortable and had her way with the 49ers' defense.
"I think in this particular game, we made mistakes in the scout," said Coach Consuegra after the loss on Friday.
Allen is second in the conference in scoring, and she can make defenses get off-balanced and out of rhythm.
"I thought when we closely contested her, she missed some shots, but whenever we softly contested her, she made a lot of shots," Consuegra added.
The 49ers made one last push at the end of the game, but solid free throw shooting from the Owls proved to be the nail in the coffin in this game.
Game Two
Coach Consuegra had her players ready to go for the second game and also the last game in Halton Arena for the seniors. The team shot 51% from the field and 84.6% from the free-throw line.
Octavia Jett-Wilson led Charlotte, matching her career-high of 42 points, 22 of which came in the second half. She shot 13-25 from the field and a perfect 14-14 from the free-throw line.
In a game where the 49ers needed a win to boost the team morale heading into the conference tournament, Jett-Wilson took over.
The team held Allen to 17 points on 6-23 shooting. The 49ers played better defense on Allen the entire game and forced her to put up difficult shots. The adjustment from Friday to Saturday proved very effective, and the 49ers got the win, 83-73.
"From yesterday to today, we came in better focused and ready to guard them," Jett-Wilson said after the game.
With this performance, Jett-Wilson continues her streak of impressive performances and solidifies herself as one of the better players in the conference this season. When asked to describe Jett-Wilson in one word, Coach Consuegra said, "Fighter."
Jada McMillian finished second on the team in scoring with 13 points on 5-10 shooting. McMillian also had eight rebounds and six assists.
Now with the regular season finished, the 49ers will shift their focus to the conference tournament. The 49ers will be the No. 2 seed in the East and will use this win as motivation heading into the Conference USA tournament.
"It is very important having momentum going into the conference tournament," said Consuegra.
Charlotte begins playing in the C-USA tournament on Thursday, March 11. The team they face is yet to be known, but the 49ers will be back in action at noon.
