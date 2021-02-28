Charlotte women's basketball had an emotional week as they split their conference series with the UTEP Miners. On Friday, the 49ers were red hot and defended home court with a 62-53 win. The second game was senior night for Charlotte, and the game resulted in a 71-68 loss.
Before the game, with fans in the arena for the first time this season, the team honored senior Octavia Jett-Wilson, Mariah Linney, and Dara Pearson.
Game One
The 49ers set the tone early and would not look back. The team got off to a hot start, shooting over 52% from the field in the first half. Jett-Wilson led the team in scoring with 21 points on an efficient 7-13 from the field. Jada McMillian scored 15 and tacked on five assists and six rebounds to her stat line as well. Mariah Linney scored nine en route to a victory.
UTEP wouldn't go away, however, as they won the third and fourth quarters but not by much. The 49ers were able to get the win by a score of 62-53. While it wasn't a second half to remember on the defensive side of the ball, the 49ers kept pace and did not drop drastically in their shooting percentages.
"That was a very good win for our team because UTEP is a very good team," said Coach Consuegra in the postgame press conference.
The Miners attempted 25 free throws in which they converted 19 of them. Being able to defend without fouling is something the players and coaches emphasized after the game.
"We really have to do better at defending without fouling," said Mariah Linney in the postgame press conference.
Game Two
The second game was a different story than the first as UTEP came out shooting a very high percentage from the field. Jada McMillian picked up two quick fouls, forcing her to be on the sidelines for most of the first half.
"Jada picked up two quick fouls, and we are a better team when she is on the floor," said Coach Consuegra.
Mariah Linney led the team in scoring 24 points, which included 5-7 from the three-point line. She eclipsed the 1,000 point milestone for her career in this game as well in this game. Jett-Wilson scored 23 points for the 49ers and played quality defense, totaling five blocks on the game.
After a UTEP turnover, the 49ers drove and dished to an open Mariah Linney for a three-point basket cutting the lead to two points. After UTEP split a pair of free-throws, Coach Consuegra called a timeout to draw up the final play. In what was a miscommunication, Jada McMillian turned the ball over with 0.2 on the clock. The 49ers dropped this game 71-68.
In what was a tough loss, no one's spirits were down because, after the game, the team honored their seniors: Jett-Wilson, Linney, and Dara Pearson.
"I've had a lot of ups and downs but coming to Charlotte was the best decision I've ever made," said Jett-Wilson reflecting on her time at Charlotte.
Coach Consuegra spoke highly of her seniors after the game. Consuegra said seeing Jett-Wilson reach her potential this season has been exciting to watch.
"There was something I always liked about Tae when we recruited her. She was special, and we all knew that," said Coach Consuegra. "She is one of the top five players in Conference USA, hands down, and I am so happy for her."
For Linney, it was her ability to step her game up in big games.
"The bigger the game, the better she plays, and she has been a joy to coach," said Coach Consuegra.
Pearson has been at Charlotte for the past six seasons. Consuegra said it wouldn't be the same without her on the team after this season.
"It is going to be hard for me to coach without her. She has been on the team for over half my career here. We joke all the time and say that she is my daughter."
The 49ers have two more home games next week against FAU. Game time for both games is set for 3 p.m. on March 5 and 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.