Charlotte's season came to a heartbreaking end in double overtime at Old Dominion's hands as the two-seeded 49ers fell to the sixth-seeded Monarchs 90-89 in the Conference USA quarterfinals.
These two met in the regular season, and both games required overtime, so it only fitted for the third matchup to require an extra period of play. The game was a nail-biter throughout, consisting of 12 ties and 22 lead changes, most of which came in the second half and the overtime periods.
"This is exactly the type of game we expected, and they made one more play than us," said Head Coach Cara Consuegra after the game.
Despite trailing 9-2 early, Charlotte maintained a five-point advantage heading into the second quarter behind seven different scorers. Charlotte had their largest lead of the game at 26-17, but the Monarchs regained the lead after a 13-1 scoring run. Old Dominion went into halftime up by three behind 12 points from Amari Young.
The third quarter is where the game really started to get close, where neither team led by more than five points the rest of the game. Jada McMillian led all scorers in the third with eight points and gave Charlotte a one-point lead heading into the fourth. For the rest of the way, Octavia Jett-Wilson was the focal point of the offense for Charlotte. She converted an and-one with three minutes remaining to give Charlotte a four-point lead. Old Dominion fought back, and with them trailing by three, Ajah Wayne converted an and-one of her own with seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game and force overtime.
Both teams battled it out in overtime with back and forth scoring and a small margin for error. Down the stretch, the plan for Old Dominion was clear: get the ball to Amari Young. She attempted 10 of the 14 shots in overtime for the Monarchs and accounted for 15 points in the overtime periods alone.
The Monarchs appeared to be in control, commanding the lead for most of the first overtime period. With the Monarchs leading by 77-74, Jett-Wilson scored three points the old-fashioned way, with 25 seconds remaining to tie the game at 77. Victoria Morris missed the game-winning layup for Old Dominion, sending the game to double overtime for the second time between them this season.
Young continued to control Old Dominion's offense while Jett-Wilson and McMillian responded for Charlotte to keep the game tight. In double overtime with Charlotte trailing by two, Jett-Wilson drove to the rim and scored, which tied the game with six seconds left. It appeared the game could potentially head to a third overtime, but Wayne attacked the rim and drew a foul from Jacee Busick with 0.6 seconds. Wayne went 1-for-2 from the line to give the Monarchs a one-point lead. Jett-Wilson had the last shot for the Niners, but her three-point attempt was off, sealing Old Dominion's win.
"We didn't capitalize on a lot of plays. It was an up and down game," said McMillian after the game. "We just didn't fight to come through at the end."
Charlotte's first-team all-conference backcourt held their own and kept them in the game down the stretch. McMillian had a near triple-double performance despite the crushing loss, scoring a team-high 22 points, ten assists and eight rebounds. Jett-Wilson, who struggled in the first half, turned it around after the third quarter and finished with 20 points.
In her return, Jazmin Harris proved worthy of being the recipient of the C-USA Sixth Player of the Year award, scoring 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting and pulling down nine rebounds. Molina Williams also had 11 points off the bench for Charlotte.
As for Old Dominion, Young finished with a game-high 31 points on efficient 15-for-29 shooting. Wayne scored 23 points, including 11 from the free-throw line.
Most of the scoring this game came from inside the paint with little perimeter scoring. Charlotte finished with 56 points in the paint, while Old Dominion scored 54. Both teams combined to shoot 16 three-point attempts and only converted on three of them.
Despite the loss, Coach Consuegra commended her players for battling throughout the game.
"They have played extremely hard, and they made a lot of big plays to put ourselves in a position to win (but) ODU just made one more," said Coach Consuegra.
More than likely, this is the end of Charlotte's season. Not winning the conference sealed the deal for a potential NCAA tournament bid, and the team is unlikely to receive an invitation to the NIT.
