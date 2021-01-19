Jada McMillian led the way for the 49ers by taking over both games against the UAB Blazers, giving Charlotte back-to-back victories on the road. Charlotte narrowly defeated UAB on Friday by a score of 78-74 and followed that win up with another close victory on Saturday by a score of 72-64.
With these wins, Charlotte moves to 4-0 in conference play and are currently on a five game win streak.
Game 1
UAB entered the games with a 7-3 record and were coming off a two-game win streak. Charlotte was quick to shut that down in the first game due Jada McMillian's career-high 31 points in the matchup, outdoing her last performance against Marshall where she scored 26 points. McMillian also had four assists and five rebounds in the game.
In the first half, Charlotte did a good job of spreading the ball around as seven different players scored, including 10 from McMillian, and seven from both Mariah Linney and Octavia Jett-Wilson. The 49ers were up 37-24 entering halftime.
McMillian took over the second half for the 49ers, scoring 21 of the team’s 41 points. She shot 8-12 in the second half and also scored five from the free throw line. McMillian scored the team’s final eight points which sealed the win.
Turnovers were huge for Charlotte, only giving up the ball four times while they forced 12.
Game 2
Coming off their win over UAB, Charlotte was prepared to do it again on Saturday. McMillian was dominant yet again against UAB, putting up 23 points and 12 rebounds, her first career double-double with the 49ers. McMillian stuffed the stat sheet, leading the 49ers in points, rebounds, assists, and steals while also committing zero turnovers.
Just like the first game, McMillian dominated the second half, scoring 17 points and pulling down eight rebounds in the second half. Despite being tied at 57 with 4:34 remaining in the game, Charlotte handled the game down the stretch, outscoring the Blazers 15-7 the rest of the way, giving Charlotte their second victory in the doubleheader.
Jett-Wilson shot 60% from the field and had 19 points in just 25 minutes. The Niners defense is what really gave them the win as they held UAB to just two made three pointers on 23 attempts. The Niners also made 88% of their 25 free throws. This comeback road victory was huge for Charlotte and gave the Niners their fifth straight win. The Niners are now 5-4 and are first in the east division of the Conference USA.
Charlotte returns home for their next matchup when they host the Florida Atlantic Owls on Friday, Jan. 22 and Saturday, Jan. 23. Both games are set to begin at 3 p.m..
