The Charlotte 49ers took down the Old Dominion Monarchs 102-95 in a double-overtime thriller. To add to that, senior Octavia Jett-Wilson became the seventh player in 49ers history to score 1000 career points after scoring a career-high 42 points on Wednesday.
The Monarchs started the game with four straight points, but the Niners kept the game close initially. Charlotte got the lead with a steal and layup by Jett-Wilson. After this, Old Dominion scored eight straight points to take a 16-7 lead with three minutes left in the first. Charlotte managed to score only four more points as Old Dominion leads 22-13.
Charlotte and Old Dominion continued to score in the second quarter, but the Monarchs kept their double-digit lead throughout and went to halftime with a 43-31 lead. Jett-Wilson scored only seven points at this point.
A three-pointer by Tamia Davis took away the Monarch's double-digit lead, cutting their lead down to nine. Just like the second quarter, both teams continued to score to keep the game close, but this time, Charlotte outscored Old Dominion 20-14 to cut their lead down to six.
Into the fourth quarter, Charlotte continued to get closer and closer to get the lead back. Two free throws by Jett-Wilson in the fifth minute of the game tied the game 64-64. After this, Molina Williams scored four points to give the Niners their second lead of the game. The Monarchs scored five straight to take the lead back. However, free throws by Jacee Busick gave the lead back to the Niners. Charlotte kept that lead right up until two seconds left when a foul on Monarch Aziah Hudson gave her a chance to tie the game, which she did by nailing all three to tie the game 75-75 to send the game to overtime. Currently, Jett-Wilson has 24 points.
Into overtime, the game was still close, but Old Dominion maintained a small lead for most overtime. With 14 seconds left, Jett-Wilson scored three points with a layup and a free throw to tie the game to send the game into a second overtime. Charlotte maintained the lead in the second overtime, with Old Dominion only managing to score five points while Charlotte scored 12 points to win the game 102-95.
Jett-Wilson scored a career-high 42 points in the game, falling just three points shy of Charlotte's all-time mark of 45. She shot 11-for-32 from the field but was near automatic from the free-throw line, shooting 18-for-21, which helped seal the Niners' win. Jett-Wilson also grabbed 14 rebounds and added six assists to her stat line.
Dara Pearson and Jazmin Harris also had double-digit games, scoring 17 points each. Both players also earned double-doubles, with Pearson having 13 rebounds and Harris having 11.
Old Dominion had five players score in double figures, with Amari Young leading the way with 24 points.
Jett-Wilson and the Niners will look to win the series on Saturday, Feb. 13, when they once again take on the Monarchs. This game will be at Halton Arena, and tipoff is at 6 p.m..
