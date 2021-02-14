In Jada McMillian's return to the lineup, the Charlotte 49er women's basketball team took down the Old Dominion Monarchs 87-80 in overtime to win the series.
"I'm proud of our kids," Head Coach Cara Consuegra said after the game. "I don't think we played particularly well tonight, especially on the defensive end, and that happens sometimes, but you just keep finding ways to win."
The Niners put up the first points of the game with free throws by Octavia Jett-Wilson due to a technical foul on Old Dominion pre-game. The Monarchs got the lead back in the opening minutes with a three-pointer by Mariah Adams. Jett-Wilson's layup gave Charlotte the lead back, but another three by the Monarchs gave the lead back to Old Dominion. The Niners did not get the lead back until another layup by Jett-Wilson in the fifth minute. Old Dominion got the lead back right after that and kept the lead up until the quarter's closing seconds when Jazmin Harris made a jumper to tie the game 22-22.
Into the second quarter, a jumper by Monarch Ash'a Thompson gave Old Dominion the lead back. McMillian tied the game, but Old Dominion got the lead right back and kept it for the rest of the quarter. In the seventh minute, with the Monarchs leading by one, Old Dominion scored eight straight to lead by nine. After a timeout by Charlotte, McMillian scored two straight layups to cut the lead down to 35-30 Monarchs.
The Monarchs maintained their lead throughout the third quarter, but the Niners got close at times to get the lead back. The Niners cut the lead down to a one-possession score of 37-34 in the seventh minute after a jumper by McMillian. Charlotte continued to keep it close, but Old Dominion scored five straight to extend their lead to eight. Charlotte answered right back and scored seven straight points to make it a one-point game. But a three-pointer by the Monarchs and layup by McMillian in the closing seconds set the score at 54-52 Old Dominion going into the fourth.
At the beginning of the fourth, Old Dominion extended their lead to seven, but Charlotte kept it close. With Old Dominion leading 66-57 with seven minutes left, the Niners scored six straight to cut the lead down to three. The Monarchs led 73-67 with two minutes left to play, but Charlotte did not give up and scored six straight points, the last four coming from free throws to send the game into overtime.
Jett-Wilson grabbed an early lead in overtime with two free throws. The Monarchs would score two straight field goals to get the lead back, but that would be it for Old Dominion scoring as Charlotte would score ten straight points to win the game 87-80.
Charlotte had four players score in double figures, with the returning McMillian scoring 24 points. Jett-Wilson had another stellar game, scoring 34 points, 11 of those in overtime. Harris finished with 11, while Molina Williams had 10 in the game.
Three ODU players made double figures, with Adams scoring 24 points for the Monarchs.
The Niners are back on the road for the final time this season to take on the UTSA Roadrunners on Friday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m.
