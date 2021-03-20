After last week's disappointing loss, the Niners looked to bounce back against the 11-13 Florida Gators in the first round of the WNIT. After a rough start, the Niners fought their way back but fell just short of a victory, losing 66-65. This is Charlotte's second straight one-point loss and fourth of the season.
Charlotte's struggles in the game started early, allowing a seven-point run from Florida before an Octavia Jett-Wilson three put the Niners on the board. The Niners found themselves down six at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Niners were able to cut the lead down slightly. They didn't shoot as efficiently in the second but could hold the Gators to 25% from the field in the second after they shot over 52% in the first quarter. The Niners' defense looked good defending the three-ball as Florida missed all five attempts in the quarter. By halftime, the Niners only trailed by three.
The Gators started to pull away in the third and led by six through five minutes. Following this, Jett-Wilson scored to cut the lead down to four. Molina Williams scored the next two baskets for Charlotte to tie the game up. Jazmin Harris grabbed an offensive rebound and got the put-back layup to beat the buzzer and give the Niners their first lead of the game. Charlotte took their two-point lead into the fourth quarter.
There were four lead changes in the first two minutes before the Gators put some space between them and Charlotte on the scoreboard. Charlotte trailed by seven with two minutes left but cut the Gator's lead down to just three with a minute and twenty seconds left after a made jumper from Jada McMillian and a pair of free throws from Jett-Wilson.
Charlotte trapped Jordyn Merritt and forced a turnover, leading to a game-tying three from Jett-Wilson with 20 seconds left. Charlotte trailed by one and the 49ers had a chance to score the game-winner with nine seconds left. However, the Gator defense didn't allow Charlotte to attempt a shot, ending the game with another one-point loss.
The Niner defense saw major struggles down low, allowing 38 points in the paint, which makes up 58% of Florida's points. Charlotte saw success defending the three, only allowing 20% from beyond the arc. The 49ers out-rebounded the Gators on the offensive end 18-8, which led to 15-second chance points. Charlotte also forced 19 turnovers and got 17 points off of them.
Notable Performances
Octavia Jett-Wilson tied the Charlotte record for most points in a postseason game with 26, which included 3-4 from three and 7-8 from the free-throw line. Jett-Wilson also led the team with eight rebounds as well as a team-high three steals.
Jazmin Harris was 4-9 coming off the bench and was one rebound short of a double-double. Molina Williams had some significant baskets during the game, finishing with 12 points on 50% shooting. Williams also had seven rebounds, two steals, a block, and an assist.
Looking Forward
Following the loss, The 49ers enter the region's consolation bracket and face 14-8 Massachusetts on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Bojangles Coliseum.
