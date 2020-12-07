Charlotte (0-4) fought hard against the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0) but came up just short in a thriller as the Niners fell, 81-75. Charlotte did not make it easy for the Tar Heels in the game. The Niners had three players in double figures with solid bench play that kept them in the game.
In the first quarter, Charlotte came out full speed ahead and went back and forth with the Tar Heels. Leading the way for the Niners was senior guard Octavia Jett-Wilson and junior center Jazmin Harris. Jett-Wilson and Harris both had four points in the first quarter. The Niners came out in the first quarter and showed they were ready to play. The Tar Heels led 21-15 after one.
Both teams had explosive second quarters. Jett-Wilson continued her scoring as she had 11 of the 25 points in the quarter which helped to keep it close with North Carolina. Also, junior guard Jada McMillan picked up her production as she was everywhere. McMillan had seven points and three assists. The game was almost even as the Tar Heels lead 41-40 at halftime.
Coming out of half the Niners would get production from Harris and freshman guard Jacee Busick. Busick would hit a clutch three in the third quarter and was also able to pass the ball around to her teammates which resulted in her recording an assist. Harris would dominate in the paint in the third quarter as she had three rebounds. The Tar Heels would hang onto the lead into an action packed fourth quarter by a score of 63-57.
In the fourth quarter, senior guard Mariah Linney started to get hot from three as she was able to have six points in the quarter and give the Niners the lead at 69-68 with 3:55 in the game. Sophomore guard Cali Konek also was able to give the Niners five points in the quarter. It would not be enough though as the Tar Heels were able to move to 5-0 with a 81-76 win over the Niners.
The leading scorer for Charlotte was Jett-Wilson who had 22 points on 8-15 shooting from the field and 3-4 behind the arc. Jett-Wilson was moving the ball around in the game as she brought in four assists. McMillian also had a great game with 15 points on 6-15 shooting from the field as well as one three. McMillian also led the team with six assists which was huge down the stretch. Lastly, Linney was the third 49er to score in double digits with 11 points. Linney was a huge spark off the bench in the game.
Despite being winless on the year so far and another close loss, Charlotte will take lessons learned from this game into the rest of the season.
Charlotte will look to get their first win of the season against the Davidson Wildcats (0-3) at home in Halton Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
