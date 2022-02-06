The Charlotte women's basketball team played an overtime, low-scoring and nail-biting thriller against the Marshall Thundering Herd that ended in a 39-37 win for the 49ers. This is the second overtime win this week for the 49ers, which improves their record to 11-7 and 7-1 in conference play.
"Not how we drew it up offensively for either team," said Head Coach Cara Consuegra. "It's just one of those nights where the ball wasn't going in for both teams. We kept relying on our defense and our kids never quit. Our team knows when we need stops, and they get them."
There wasn't too much production on offense for either team. Fifth-year guard Octavia Jett-Wilson led the 49ers with 21 points and eight rebounds. Also on the glass for the 49ers was Keke McKinney with 16 rebounds. Savannah Wheeler had 14 points for the Thundering Herd, while Kennedi Colclough had 12 points.
First Half:
In the first quarter, Jett-Wilson opened the scoring for the 49ers at the six-minute mark, which were the only points of the quarter for the team. Numerous turnovers favored the Herd, allowing them to go on a six-point scoring run to end the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the 49ers opened with two three-pointers by Jett-Wilson and sophomore guard Jacee Busick, allowing the Niners to regain the lead at 8-6. Then, the Thundering Herd went on a four-point run to regain the lead, which Savannah Wheeler fueled. Jett-Wilson made two jumpers before half cutting Marshall's lead to 16-12 going into the break.
Second Half:
The start of the second half came with both teams trading blows. A scoring drought in the final two minutes of the quarter kept the score at 26-22 in favor of Marshall. This would be a common theme in the third quarter as it turned into a shoot-out.
The fourth quarter brought us a show. Jett-Wilson scored first for Charlotte to cut the lead to two early in the quarter. Marshall's Brianah Ferby hit a jumper, followed by Alexis Johnson's three-pointer to extend their lead to seven. Keke McKinney got the 49ers back on track with a two to make it 31-27.
In the final minutes, the score with the 49ers trailing by five, Jett-Wilson then hit multiple free throws to send the game into overtime.
Overtime:
The 49ers got a spark from McKinney in overtime as she made two free throws to take the lead. Jett-Wilson made a jumper to extend the lead to 37-33. In the final seconds, Wheeler scored for Marshall to make it 38-37. Charlotte's Kameron Roach iced them at the free-throw line to secure the 39-37 win for the 49ers.
Up Next:
The 49ers will return home to Halton Arena to face the Florida Atlantic Owls on Monday, Feb. 7 at 5 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on CUSA.tv.
