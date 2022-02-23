The Charlotte 49ers women's basketball team defeated the Florida International Panthers 53-41 on Monday, Feb. 21. The 49ers' win streak is up to three with their 12 point victory over FIU. Charlotte currently is in first place in Conference USA (C-USA) with a 12-2 record.
Head Coach Cara Consuegra praised the team's performance.
"We've been playing well and at a very high level," said Consuegra. "Today was tougher. The third game in five days is never easy. I'm proud of our players for finding a way to win when we may not have been at our very best."
First Quarter:
Charlotte quickly took the lead, scoring six points in the first three minutes and keeping FIU scoreless in that span. That lead did not last long, though, as FIU went on a 10-2 scoring run to take the 10-8 lead with 3:33 remaining in the first. Charlotte answered back with an 11-1 run in the next three minutes to end the first with a 19-11 lead.
Second Quarter:
The second quarter was not an eventful one. Charlotte scored eight points in the quarter to extend their lead to 10 at the half, 27-17.
Third Quarter:
The third quarter saw FIU outscore Charlotte for the first time in the contest, 14-11. The Panthers scored the first points of the quarter at the 7:48 mark.
Mikayla Boykin led the way in the quarter with four points. FIU's Maria Torres drained a layup at the buzzer to narrow the 49ers lead to seven, 38-31.
Fourth Quarter:
Boykin and Jada McMillian scored the first five points of the fourth to take a 12 point lead and didn't look back. The 49ers maintained their lead, and with the final buzzer, they took a 53-41 win.
Keys to the win:
The defensive play was a huge factor in Charlotte's win. The 49ers' defense was outstanding, only allowing the Panthers to shoot 21.2% from the field in the contest. While their offensive efficiency took a severe drop following the first quarter, the team's defense kept going strong, totaling five steals and 11 blocks.
Free throw shooting was also a significant factor for the 49ers. Charlotte converted their opportunities as they shot 84% from the line in the contest.
Key Players:
Keke McKinney was crucial to the 49er win. She led the team in rebounds with 12 and blocks with a whopping six. In her 24 games with the Niners, she only reached six blocks once. This game makes it her twelfth with double-digit rebounds.
Consuegra reflected on McKinney's performance in the contest.
"The first thing you have to point to is our blocks," said Consuegra. "KeKe leading us with six, and I'm going to say this until I'm blue in the face; I have not seen a better defender in this league. I realize we haven't seen everyone yet; her activity in the paint was just incredible."
McKinney wasn't the only defensive anchor for Charlotte on Monday. Angel Middleton put up a career-high three blocks in just eight minutes on the floor.
Octavia Jett-Wilson and Boykin each had 12 points and a steal. These two were the only 49ers with double-digit points.
Up Next:
Following four straight home games for the 49ers, they will hit the road to face Florida International again with a chance to set a program record for C-USA wins. The game will tip-off at 7 p.m. in Miami, Fla., on Thursday, Feb. 24.
