The Charlotte 49ers women's basketball team traveled to Winston Salem on Nov. 19 to square off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
Going into Thursday's matchup, Charlotte held a (1-1) record in hopes of bouncing back after their loss to North Carolina. On the other end of the spectrum, Wake Forest started the season strong with a (3-0) start.
This was a big contest for the 49ers, as anytime you face off against a Power 5 opponent, it's a good measuring stick to see where the team is at. The 49ers fell just short, by a score of 55-49.
Starting fast
The 49ers got off to a fast start on the road, gaining an 8-4 advantage right out the gates. Buckets from Octavia Jett-Wilson and Jada McMillian fueled the impressive start from the 49ers.
The team maintained this momentum and went into the break up seven against the ACC opponent. The 49ers shot an impressive 48% from the floor while holding the Demon Deacons to a staggering 31% in the first half.
"I thought our players did a good job, they were ready to go, they were focused on the game plan, I thought offensively we looked a lot better early and that was really good to see," said Head Coach Cara Consuegra after the game.
Wake Forest came out of halftime with a huge sense of urgency. However, switching their defense from man to zone caused some issues for the 49ers and really slowed down their scoring in the second half.
The 49ers lead quickly disappeared as Elise Williams and Jewel Spear hit shot after shot. The entire landscape of the game was changed after the Demon Deacons won the third quarter, 23-10. What started as a seven-point lead going into half turned into a six-point deficit for the 49ers as the 4th quarter began.
Wake Forest carried their success from the third quarter over to the beginning of the fourth, increasing the lead to 12 midway through the period. Instead of giving up, the 49ers battled back with three's from Jett-Wilson and Keke McKinney, cutting the lead to six with just a handful of minutes left. Despite the 49ers' late push to steal the game, their efforts fell short as they lost 55-49 on the road.
"We just weren't able to put together a full 40 minutes", said Consuegra. "I thought we looked a lot better early. We just have to sustain that for the entire game."
Up Next For the 49ers
"Delaware is a really good team, so it's gonna be a quick turnaround to play another really good team. We don't have time to hang our heads. We just have to keep working and improving," Said Consuegra.
The 49ers will head up North on Sunday afternoon to play the 2nd of their five-game road trip. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. against the Delaware Blue Hens, Charlotte will look to put an end to their two-game losing streak this weekend. The game will be available to stream on FloHoops.
