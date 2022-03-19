The Charlotte women's basketball team falls to Indiana in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Bloomington, Ind., 85-51 on Saturday, March 19. With the loss, the 49ers' season ends as the team finishes with a 22-10 record.
Head Coach Cara Consuegra shared her thoughts on the stellar season.
"First and foremost, I want to say that I love my team," said Consuegra. "I enjoyed coaching this team. We went through a lot together, and to start our non-conference 4-6 and get to this point, to have the best season in the history of Charlotte women's basketball, we were proud of it."
Charlotte was led by fifth-year Octavia Jett-Wilson, who recorded 19 points on 7/14 shooting from the field. Mikayla Boykin added nine points, while Jada McMillian and Dazia Lawrence scored eight and seven, respectively.
First Quarter:
Indiana won the opening tip-off, but the 49ers scored first with a three from Molina Williams. The Hoosiers got down to business, going on a 5-0 run to claim their first lead.
Jett-Wilson drained her first points of the game, making the score 7-5. The 49ers would then score again with a jumper by McMillian, tying the game at 7-7. A three-minute scoring drought for the 49ers would be broken with a jumper by Lawrence cutting the Hoosier lead to two, 11-9.
Jett-Wilson followed it up with a jumper to tie the game at 11 apiece. The Hoosiers went on a 9-0 until Lawrence went to the free-throw line, knocking down one. Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes ended the quarter with a layup to make it 22-12.
Second Quarter:
The scoring picked up right where it left off with a made layup by the Hoosiers. Indiana outscored Charlotte in the second quarter 20-12, and Jett-Wilson was the primary scorer for Charlotte with four points. The score was 42-24, heading into the break.
Third Quarter:
The teams went back and forth early in the third quarter, with both teams fighting for the advantage. The 49ers scored 11 points in the quarter from McMillian, Jett-Wilson, Boykin and Lawrence. McMillian and Boykin made multiple jumpers in the quarter to try and get the 49ers back into the game.
Fourth Quarter:
The fourth quarter started with the 49ers scoring four points off back-to-back jumpers from Jett-Wilson to make the score 66-39. Made baskets from Boykin and more free throws from Jett-Wilson, made the score 71-45. The Hoosiers answered back by scoring a jumper and a layup. Boykin converted a three-point play at the line, and a jumper by Lawrence ended the scoring for Charlotte.
Indiana won to move onto the second round by a score of 85-51.
The loss in the first round of the NCAA tournament marks the end of the 49ers' historic season. Charlotte finishes the season as Conference USA (C-USA) regular season and tournament champions. It has been a season full of incredible moments, and the 49ers will go down as one of the best teams in program history.
