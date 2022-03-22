The Charlotte women's basketball team season came to an end on Saturday in Bloomington, Ind., as they lost to the Indiana Hoosiers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. But they didn't let that loss define their historic season.
The 49ers finished the year with a 22-10 record, regular-season champions, conference tournament champions, and making the NCAA Tournament. Along with having the Player of the Year in Octavia Jett-Wilson, Defensive Player of the Year in Keke McKinney and Coach of the Year in Cara Consuegra.
Jett-Wilson came back for her fifth year with the 49ers, and she had her goals set out for her. She wanted to make the big dance with her teammates and win the conference, and she did exactly that.
She was pre-season Player of the Year and was the outright Player of the Year in the end. She averaged 19.1 points per game, shooting 38.7% from the field.
"I would say one thing about leaving here is that everyone is going to remember my name. So all good memories, all good things. I'm just happy that I got the chance to put on my Charlotte uniform again, and I'll never take that for granted," said Jett-Wilson.
Coach Consuegra gave her statement on what it meant to her for Jett-Wilson to come back for a fifth year.
"She made the decision to come back and use her COVID year, and when she came back, she said she wanted to win a championship at Charlotte. It hadn't been done in a long time," mentioned Consuegra. "And for a young lady to have the target on her back that she's had all year and for her to lead us there, that's hard to do, and I'm proud of her."
This team had a fire to it that was special. No matter what the score was, they would always continue to play and fight hard against their opponents.
"I think for us and myself, it was just play until the clock hits zeroes. As y'all could see (in the Indiana game), we never gave up even down the stretch when we were down, however much we were down. I think that shows how this program is built. We're never going to back down," said Jett-Wilson.
Jett-Wilson wasn't the only one to contribute to the team's success and determination to keep fighting. Players like Jada McMillian, Mikayla Boykin and Molina Williams also helped the team get to the tournament.
The fight in the team was crucial, and it meant a lot for Coach Consuegra and her squad to reach the NCAA tournament.
"It meant a lot for us. Our players were excited to be here. They were excited for the opportunity because it didn't come easy," said Consuegra.
