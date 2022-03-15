When the confetti settled and immediate celebrations ended, Charlotte basketball coach Cara Consuegra sat on the podium trying to win the program's first-ever Conference USA Tournament Championship as the 49ers beat Louisiana Tech 68-63.
After over a decade at the helm, Consuegra finally delivered an NCAA tournament berth.
"I'm not sure I can put everything that we are feeling into words," said Consuegra. "This team earned this. This is a lot of years of hard work by a lot of people."
Throughout the last few years, Charlotte's women's basketball team has put together notable seasons. In 2020, they were on a run heading into the conference tournament and won their first matchup. COVID-19 halted the run, and they finished 21-9. Last season, Charlotte showed promise with a bundle of close losses and win streaks along with pandemic related. They went on to lose in double overtime in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.
The 2021-22 season has been a different story for Charlotte. They took their lumps early in the season with a four-game losing streak in November but only would lose five more games.
With only two losses in the critical months of February and March, Charlotte won the C-USA regular-season championship and beat Rice (59-53) and North Texas (66-63) before edging out LA Tech for the conference crown.
A veteran group
A large part of the 49ers' success has come from their veteran group of players, starting first with Octavia Jett-Wilson, who scored a game-high 31 points in the championship win and won MVP of the tournament.
Jett-Wilson could have left the program last year but instead chose to use another year of eligibility to chase a championship. The feeling of accomplishing one of her main goals was hard to put in words for Jett-Wilson.
"This shows me I can do anything I put my mind to," said Jett-Wilson. "To be able to set those goals at the beginning of the year and accomplish them means a lot. I'm at a loss for words."
Jett-Wilson averaged 19.1 points per game and won conference player of the year. A mix of old and new faces has contributed to the 49ers' success. Molina Williams and Jada McMillian are two players that have been around the program from their first days as an athlete.
Williams scored 15 points and grabbed 17 rebounds throughout the tournament. McMillian, a senior, quietly had two productive games in the tournament run with 13 points against North Texas and 18 against LA Tech.
When it comes to new faces, Mikayla Boykin scored 43 points in the championship run, which placed her on the tournament team. The transfer from Duke made an impact throughout the season and brought a veteran presence. Another transfer, Keke McKinney from Kentucky, made an impact defensively as she did throughout the year. McKinney had seven blocks, which had been her specialty throughout the season.
A championship run has been years in the making, but all the hard work has paid off. Charlotte never lost their cool, no matter how things were going on Saturday night. They had to score 49 points to secure the victory after a sluggish first half.
For Consuegra, keeping things calm was goal number one.
"For as veteran and composed as we were all year, this is a different stage," said Consuegra. "You could see it in our players. Every time out, I just said, 'calm down.' In the second half, we saw a basketball team that when we're clicking on all cylinders, we are really, really good. I'm so happy for our players. Today, we're champions."
Consuegra came to the 49ers in 2011 looking for exactly what her team captured against Louisiana Tech.
"We haven't won a conference championship in a long time; we haven't been to the NCAA tournament in a long time," said Consuegra. "It's really hard to do. But we know how hard it is… But one thing we say is success is on the other side of hard, and we've proven that."
Charlotte learned on Sunday night that they will be the #14 seed in the Bridgeport region and play #3 seed Indiana on Saturday, March 19.
"We're excited to be in the tournament. It wasn't necessarily about where our seed was or where we were going, it's about the opportunity to represent Charlotte and Conference USA," said Consuegra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.