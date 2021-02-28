It was a game of runs on Saturday, Feb. 27, between the Niners and the Miners. Both teams had their scoring runs, and the time ran out before Charlotte could complete their fourth quarter run to secure a victory on senior night.
Here are three takeaways from Charlotte’s loss to UTEP.
First half proved costly
Yes, Charlotte only trailed by one heading into the second half, but many missed opportunities left points on the board that ended up costing the Niners in the end. The 49ers also missed one of their key players for the majority of the half.
Early on in the ballgame, Jada McMillian was called for two fouls within two minutes of the tip-off, which caused her to miss the remainder of the first. She returned for the second quarter but was called for another foul within two minutes, causing her to sit the rest of the half with three fouls. McMillian played four minutes and scored no points, and the team dearly missed her production in the first half.
“We were really out of rhythm,” said Coach Consuegra in a post-game interview. “I was proud of how our kids closed the half for us to be within one point, but if she’s not in that foul trouble, it’s a different game.”
The 49ers also struggled from the free-throw line, a rare occurrence for this team, who shoots 73.2% from the stripe, the third-best in the conference. Charlotte attempted 15 free throw attempts and only converted on seven of them. Had Charlotte made more free throws, they might have come out of this game victorious.
Jazmin Harris was dearly missed
Jazmin Harris did not play in the second matchup due to an injury she sustained in game one against the Miners. Because of her absence, the 49ers missed a significant interior defensive player.
Like McMillian, Dara Pearson, one of Charlotte’s better interior defenders, was in foul trouble in the first half, having two fouls in seven minutes. This left most of the interior defense to freshmen Jacee Busick and Molina Williams. This allowed the Miners the opportunity to attack the rim and the interior defenders for Charlotte.
“It hurt not having Jazmin (Harris),” said Consuegra. “She’s our strongest post defender, and they just went at our post players over and over.”
Charlotte will hope to have Harris suit up next weekend for the season finale.
It’s a three-player scoring committee
Earlier in the season, the team played a certain way to where anyone in the rotation could have a breakout game and lead the team to a victory. However, that hasn’t been the case in recent games as most of the scoring comes from three veterans in Octavia Jett-Wilson, Mariah Linney and Jada McMillian.
Charlotte averages 77 points per game, and the big three account for about 70% of those points. While it’s not necessarily a problem to have most of the scoring come from three players, when one or two of those players are out of the lineup, it can cause issues on the offensive end to create scoring opportunities.
Charlotte struggled to score at times in the first half because McMillian was on the sideline with foul trouble. The 49ers only trailed by one at halftime, but that’s mostly due to Linney scoring ten points in the second quarter to trim the lead. Jett-Wilson and Linney combined to score 29 of the 32 first-half points while the rest of the team struggled.
Jacee Busick, who started the season strong and earned Conference USA (C-USA) Freshman of the Week, has been on a cold streak for a while and hasn’t gotten out of her funk. Harris has been in and out of the lineup for the past month but is a reliable scorer when suited up.
Molina Williams and Dara Pearson are quality interior pieces to the rotation that garner many rebounds. Still, they’re not the high-scoring players on the team that can score 20 points on any given night. Since Charlotte only plays two or three players off the bench, most of the scoring will have to come from these three veteran players.
With the season coming to a close soon, Charlotte is going to need at least two of these three players to score big numbers for Charlotte to stay competitive when the conference tournament comes around.
After this series split, Charlotte moves to 8-4 in conference play and sits in second place in the C-USA East Division. Charlotte’s last regular-season series will be against the FAU Owls, who are just one place behind Charlotte in the East.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.