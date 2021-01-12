The Charlotte women’s basketball team dominated the Marshall Heard in their two-game series over the weekend. In the first game, Charlotte was victorious in a 75-54 blowout win. In the second game, the 49ers won 65-56 in overtime. In this win, head coach Cara Consuegra got her 100th career win in Halton Arena. In two big conference wins like these, there is a lot to take away. Here are three takeaways from the two games.
Charlotte’s defense is as good as any team in C-USA
Charlotte men’s and women’s teams pride themselves in their defense, and it really showed in this series against Marshall as the 49ers held the Thundering Herd to a combined 31.8% shooting for the two games. They held them to under 19% shooting from three-point range as well. To add to the defensive onslaught, the 49ers forced 34 turnovers in the two games.
The combination of good perimeter and interior defense proved to be critical in the two wins. Charlotte also out-rebounded Marshall in both games, both offensively and defensively. It was an all-around phenomenal performance on the defensive side of the ball for the 49ers in the two wins.
Jada McMillian and Octavia Jett-Wilson have proven to be the dynamic duo we thought
The two-headed horse of Jada McMillian and Octavia Jett-Wilson had a field day in the games against Marshall. In the first game, Jett-Wilson finished with 19 points and four rebounds on a very efficient shooting night. In the second game, McMillian stole the show as she put up 26 points on 10-17 shooting.
Many thought preseason that these two would be the ones to carry the load for the 49ers this season and they have lived up to that expectation so far this season. The two combined for seven steals in the two games as well to add to the team’s defensive performance.
Cara Consuegra will go down as one of Charlotte’s best
Cara Consuegra earned her 100th career win in Halton Arena in this series and will look to get many more. She has a winning record in both conference and non-conference play in her career with the 49ers, as well as several WNIT appearances.
After her illustrious collegiate career, she went on to play one season with the Utah Stars in the WNBA and then started her coaching career. Charlotte has been her home ever since the start of the 2011 season. Coach Consuegra and the team will look to continue their phenomenal defensive play the remainder of the season.
Looking forward
The 49ers are back in action at UAB on Jan. 15 and Jan. 16. The games are both set for a 3 p.m. tip-off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.