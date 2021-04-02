Charlotte women's basketball and head coach Cara Consuegra have announced Mikayla Boykin's addition to the 49ers roster for the 2021-22 season. This addition comes after Boykin entered the transfer portal after her previous two seasons with Duke University.
"We just incredibly thrilled to bring Mikayla into our program," Consuegra said.
This marks the second consecutive year in which a player has transferred to Charlotte from a Power 5 program. Last season, Tamia Davis transferred in from Kansas and played a substantial role off the bench.
Boykin is a former Miss Basketball in North Carolina and has a reputation that speaks for itself. She attended Clinton High School in Clinton, N.C. In her high school career, she averaged 37.4 points per game and 13.7 rebounds per game.
To add to these numbers, she also totaled over five steals per game. She was the number one player in her class as well until she was sidelined with an injury.
Even though Boykin only played two seasons in high school, she still scored over 1,800 career points adding several accolades to add to her merit, as Miss Basketball in North Carolina.
She also won the North Carolina Player of the Year in her senior season. She had two games in which she scored over 60 points and three games where she scored over 50. These are both state records for the state of North Carolina.
"It's not often that we get the opportunity to bring in a former Miss Basketball in the state of North Carolina, one of the most highly-decorated players prep athletes to come out of North Carolina. To have that opportunity to bring her here to our program at Charlotte, we're excited," Consuegra added.
In her time at Duke, Boykin had plenty of ups and downs, battling injuries, but when she could be on the court, she produced at a high level. As a redshirt freshman in 2018-19, she made her season debut against UNLV and finished with 11 points, six assists, four rebounds and a career-high five steals against the Rebels. She ended up playing in just eight games, with five starts, before being sidelined again.
Boykin played her most extensive stretch in her sophomore season, where she played in 17 games after her season debut on Jan. 2 of that season. She scored in double figures four times, including a season-best 13 points at No. 9 NC State, which featured a trio of three-pointers in the first half.
With this past season cut short for Duke due to COVID-19, Boykin only played in two games, with her best game coming against No. 2 Louisville. After the pandemic canceled the team's season, Boykin decided to enter her name into the transfer portal.
The 49ers will return several key players next seasons, such as Jada McMillian, Jazmin Harris, Jacee Busick, and Molina Williams. Boykin's addition adds depth to the backcourt for next year's 49er team to potentially get them over the hump and be successful next season. Octavia Jett-Wilson also announced she will be coming back next year for her extra year of eligibility.
