Senior night is always a special night. The senior night game recognizes the senior players for their hard work and dedication to their last home game.
For Charlotte, this game recognizes three seniors: Mariah Linney, Octavia Jett-Wilson, and Dara Pearson. All three players have been with the program throughout their entire collegiate careers and deserved their recognition. Each of the three players showed out and had great performances on senior night despite the loss.
Mariah Linney
Mariah Linney was coming off a performance against UTEP that was below her season average. Linney shot 1-for-6 from three and scored only nine points, tied for the second-lowest points scored for her this season.
However, this game was different as Linney scored the opening bucket for Charlotte and finished the game strong with a season-high 24 points on 9-for-14 shooting. Linney also made a career-high tying five three-pointers on the night, which brings her to a career total of 160, which is the fourth most on the all-time school list. Linney also tallied two rebounds and two blocks.
When Jada McMillian was out and the 49ers started to fall behind in the second quarter, Linney was the spark to keep the team within one point at halftime by scoring eight points in the quarter. One of her shots was a three-pointer that connected from over 25 feet out.
With 8:40 to go, Linney drove hard to the rim and scored. This bucket was significant for Linney's 49er career because she joined the 1000-point club along with Jett-Wilson. Linney became the 26th player in program history and the eighth player with Coach Consuegra to achieve this mark.
"She put the team on her back and was able to score when we needed points (and) got her 1,000 points," said Head Coach Cara Consuegra in the post-game interview. "Her performance tonight is just a testament to who she is. The bigger the game, the better she plays. She's done that her entire career."
With the 49ers trailing 71-68 with under five seconds remaining, Charlotte had one last opportunity to tie the game, and the play was drawn up for Linney to shoot the game-tying shot. However, her and McMillian's miscommunication led to an errant pass going out of bounds, sealing the game. Despite all that, Linney had her best game of the season and left it all out on the court.
Octavia Jett-Wilson
Octavia Jett-Wilson continued her streak of outstanding performances, scoring 23 points in the game on 8-for-17 shooting. Jett-Wilson has now scored at least 20 points in every game since the contest against Middle Tennessee on Feb. 6, averaging 28.2 points during that stretch. Jett-Wilson also grabbed six rebounds, two assists and a game-high five blocks.
Jett-Wilson helped the team stay close in the first half, scoring 13 points on 4-for-6 shooting. She also led the team in scoring in the second half with ten, eight of which were in the third quarter, which helped give her team the lead heading into the fourth.
"There's always something I liked about Tae when we recruited her," said Coach Consuegra. "Now you're seeing the special player that we always saw."
Dara Pearson
Dara Pearson isn't the scoring machine like Jett-Wilson and Linney, but she dominates other parts of the game. Pearson converted on both her field goal attempts, finishing the game with four points. The sixth-year player also garnered a game-high six rebounds and two blocks.
Coach Consuegra spoke fondly of Pearson, who has been a part of the program for over half of Consuegra's time at Charlotte.
"It's gonna be hard to coach without her. She's been on my team for more than half of my career. We joke all the time that she's my daughter because we just have a really special relationship," said Coach Consuegra. "Dara does whatever the team needs her to do."
The season is not over yet. Despite having senior day this weekend, Charlotte still has two games left on their schedule when the 49ers host Florida Atlantic next weekend. After that, it's the conference tournament.
