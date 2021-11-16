The Charlotte women's soccer team faced many challenges in the 2021 fall season and finished with a 7-5-2 record. It ultimately ended with a heartbreaking loss in the first round of the Conference-USA (C-USA) tournament as the 49ers fell to the Florida Atlantic Owls in penalty kicks.
Season challenges:
The 49ers were no stranger to overtime this season, having six of their total 16 matches go into overtime. The team finished with a 1-2-3 record in overtimes games.
"In the off-season, our focus will be improving our mentality to find ways to win those tight games. Although I was pleased we found ways not to lose them, still got to find ways to win them possibly," said Head Coach Cullen.
Injuries affected the season for the 49ers, and the team had to adapt on the fly. The long season contributed to wear and tear that the team had to fight through.
"Give our players a lot of credit," said Cullen. "This is one of those sorts of disruptive seasons, in terms of the challenges we had to overcome. At numerous times throughout the year, we had multiple players out at various points. We weren't really able to play the same team for more than two games in a row. So proud of the way the players adapted and managed the situations."
Strong start:
The 49ers were firing on all cylinders to start the season as the team won their first three games, outscoring their opponents 5-0 in their matches.
Charlotte ended their non-conference schedule a bit shaky going 1-3 with one of the losses against nationally-ranked South Carolina. The team boasted a record of 4-3 in non-conference play.
The 49ers fought hard during their conference schedule, going 3-2-3 with the three draws playing a significant factor in seeding for the C-USA tournament. Charlotte ended the season with a 7-5-4 record.
Key moments:
The season, filled with big moments for the players, was one to remember. One of the year's most exciting moments was when Charlotte got over the hump beating Louisiana Tech 2-1 in overtime. Fourth-year Michaella Arteta reflected on the hard-fought victory.
"When we won in overtime against LA Tech, that was one of my favorite memories because I was coming back from an injury," said Arteta. "For me, it was one of the first games and I felt like early on, it showed maturity in our team to win in overtime."
Another big moment for the 49ers was when they held off a solid Western Kentucky team at home to a draw in overtime, and it saw 20 different players get into the mix in a team effort. The draw was WKU's first non-victory, on the road all season.
Accolades:
This season, Charlotte accumulated multiple accolades, with first-year Kiara Pralle earning a place on the C-USA All-Freshman Team. Pralle is excited to build on this achievement in the coming years.
"For me, it's just motivation to keep building on that and do better next year," said Pralle. "I want to keep working, most importantly for my coaches and the team. To have that expectation of raising a level,"
Sophomore midfielder Piper Biziorek earned a spot on the All C-USA Second Team as she recorded six goals this season. Kristy Campbell was named to the All C-USA Third Team with a stellar defensive campaign.
Veteran leadership returning:
The 49ers won't have to look far to establish their veteran leadership for next season, as all three eligible fourth-years are all slated to return for a fifth year in 2022. Arteta, Alyssa Moler and Haley Shand all plan on coming back for a fifth season using the extra year of eligibility provided due to Covid.
"We are optimistic that Michaella Arteta, Haley Shand and Alyssa Moler will all return because they are seniors and have that extra year of eligibility. So with them coming back, I'm looking for their experience and looking for them to take it to another level performance-wise," said Cullen.
Farewell to 49er legend:
Abby Stapleton consistently played for the 49ers at a high level as the primary goalkeeper for the last five seasons. She bid farewell to the 49ers after her final year of eligibility in this pivotal season. She started in all but two of the matches this year.
"I was proud of our goalkeeper," said Cullen. "Abby Stapleton, who came back for her fifth year with a lot of new faces around her and a lot of young players around her, but she still played to a very high level."
Stapleton leaves her legacy on the program by handing the reigns to Emma Wakeman, who has been studying under her for the past two seasons. Wakeman is primed for success, and Cullen has high hopes for things to come.
"Emma Wakeman is an up-and-coming young goalkeeper that will step into Abby Stapleton's shoes. She's ready, she's trained well, and I'm looking forward to seeing her establish herself as our future number one," said Cullen.
Bright future:
Ultimately the struggles of the present should prove beneficial for the future as the younger players on the team got playing time that helped them grow. The 49ers have a bright future with players who've put in the work to get better.
"We integrated a lot of new players this year," said Cullen. "I was proud of how they came together, how they worked, how they trained, and how they embraced the ideas. The future is pretty promising when arguably nearly everybody returns for next season."
First-years Pralle and Macey Bader gained experience from a year of collegiate soccer under their belt. Both played at a high level, and the program has a bright future with these two on the field.
"Kiara Pralle and Macey Bader, two young first-years who came in, you know you are always hopeful they will do well, but there is no guarantee that first-years will have immediate success. But I think both of them can be big focal points of our team going forward," said Cullen.
Charlotte also returns multiple upperclassmen and fourth-years in Biziorek, Campbell and Julia Patrum, giving Charlotte faithful, strong hope for the next season.
"We are going to be hosting the championship next year; our expectation is we will be challenging and looking to raise the trophy back at Charlotte. That's how we have to approach the season," said Cullen.
