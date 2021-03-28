Charlotte women's soccer team (3-4) dropped a close game to Florida Atlantic (3-3-2) by a 1-0. The 49ers fought hard, but a goal in the second half for the Owls sealed their fate.
"Tonight was a very tight game between two teams that knew the importance of a big three points," said Head Coach John Cullen after the game. "I think the difference was FAU scored when it was having its best spell, and we missed some decent chances."
It was a defensive affair in the first half, and both teams struggled to get anything going on offense. The Niners had chances to score but were unable to convert on those opportunities.
Charlotte started strong with a shot in the first five minutes of play as freshman Lily Suyao looked to strike early but could not.
After much back and forth between the two teams, the Niners had another opportunity to score. In the 31st minute, sophomore Selah Gaylor was able to break through the defense and get a shot on goal but, once again, was unable to get the 49ers on the scoreboard.
Heading into halftime, it seemed that both teams were in a stalemate, and the 49ers were looking for an edge. Neither team was able to score in the first 45 minutes. Charlotte had two shots on goal in the first 45 minutes of play.
In the second half, the 49ers came out of the break firing at all cylinders as they would get a shot on goal early. In the 46th minute, junior Alyssa Moler had a shot, but it wouldn't be enough to break the tie.
The Owls scored first in the 61st minute as a header goal from redshirt freshman Mia Sennes put Florida Atlantic on top. It was her first goal of the season and the only goal of the game.
The 49ers looked for an equalizer as the team had four shots on goal in the final thirty minutes of play. Charlotte pulled out all the stops, but it wouldn't be enough as the Owls came out on top.
Charlotte won the shot count, 9-to-8 but couldn't convert, and it resulted in the team's fourth loss this season. Defense proved to be a key in the result of the game.
"Both teams were defending each other quite well, and to be honest, both goalkeepers had very little to do as both defensive units had good games," said Cullen.
The Niners fought hard but came up short in conference play and will look to get back on track after a close loss.
Charlotte will be back in action on Friday, Apr. 2, at 5 p.m. The team will return home to Transamerica Field for senior night as they face the Thundering Herd of Marshall.
"This was a tough loss, but we will regroup quickly and prepare for senior night next week," said Cullen.
