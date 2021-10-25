The Charlotte 49ers women's soccer team convincingly defeated the Marshall Thundering Herd 2-0 on Friday, Oct. 22. The win allows the 49ers to stay undefeated on the road in conference play as the team approaches the end of the season.
"Happy to get another road win in conference. It's quite an accomplishment for the players to go undefeated on the road in the conference," said Head Coach John Cullen.
With the win, the 49ers improved their record to a respectable 7-5-2 overall and 3-2-2 in conference. The Thundering Herd fall to 3-10-2 overall and 0-6-1 in conference play.
First Half:
The 49ers controlled most of the first half and got on the board early on.
The first shot of the game came from Marshall as junior forward Morgan White had an opportunity in the eighth minute but could not convert due to the defensive presence of Charlotte freshmen defender Kiara Pralle. However, the 49ers came out of the gate with a fast start, ready to pounce. At the 10:32 mark, freshman midfielder Braelynn Francher crossed the ball into the penalty area to senior forward Haley Shand, who placed the ball in the bottom right corner to score the goal.
The Thundering Herd struggled to get any more opportunities on the offensive side of the ball. Marshall finished with three shots in the half compared to Charlotte's four. The 49ers looked to build onto their lead in the second half.
Second Half:
The 49ers picked up where they left off in the second half with two shots in the first two minutes. The team was hungry to get an insurance goal but couldn't put it into the back of the net. Marshall tried to pull back into the match with four shots in six minutes.
In the 67th minute, the 49ers struck again; this time, senior forward Michaella Arteta beat the goalkeeper and a few defenders with a precise right-foot volley. Sophomore midfielder Piper Biziorek recorded the assist with a corner set that she crossed in.
Charlotte was able to contain Marshalls' most significant threat, White, all night. However, even though she had a good pace, she couldn't produce much on the counter-attack. Charlotte finished with ten shots on the night, and seven of the shots were on target.
Cullen was proud of his players for coming through in a hard-fought match. He is optimistic for what is to come heading into the final game of the season.
"I am very proud of the players," said Cullen. "We played an intelligent game tonight and managed the situations well—overall, a good college performance on the road. We still need to be sharper and tighter moving forward. Marshall is building a good side, and I see good things ahead for them, but for us, this win tonight it's another step in the right direction of us playing good soccer at the right time of the season."
With the win, the 49ers extend their winning streak to five in conference play against Marshall. This match was the 49ers' last conference match of the season on the road for the team, and Charlotte was impressive in conference play as they finished unbeaten.
Next Up:
The 49ers will return home to Transamerica field for a conference matchup against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. in the season's final game. The match will be available to stream live as well on CUSA.tv. The 49ers will look to grow their momentum as they prepare for postseason play in the Conference USA tournament.
