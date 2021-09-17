The Charlotte 49ers women's soccer team falls short to the Golden Eagles of Southern Mississippi 2-0. The 49ers fought hard but were unable to get any lucky bounces in their second straight loss.
"Tough match tonight. We knew it would be a tight match and very little between two good teams," said head coach John Cullen. "Honestly, we did a lot of really good things, and sometimes the roll of the ball doesn't go your way. Full credit to Southern Mississippi, they played a great game too. A lot of talent going forward."
The Eagles took an early lead in the match, and they protected their lead for the remainder of the contest. The 49ers had multiple opportunities but were unable to convert in a hard-fought battle. Charlotte drops to 4-4 on the season while Southern Miss. improves to 5-2.
First Half
Both teams got off to a quick start, with shots recorded in the first two minutes of the contest. The 49ers continued to attack early as Julia Patrum, Kelly Hastings and Macey Bader had shots in three minutes. With all the chances, the team was still looking to get on the scoreboard.
In the 17th minute, Southern Mississippi senior midfielder Sam Stiglmair got the ball past Charlotte's fifth-year goalie Abby Stapleton to take the lead in the contest. The Eagles had the advantage early and looked to keep control in the rest of the game.
The 49ers were looking to even things up with an equalizer goal but could only get one shot in the last 17 minutes of the half. The team went into the halftime break, looking to get things going in the second half. Charlotte finished the half with seven shots on goal.
Second Half
The 49ers came out swinging at the start of the second with three shots in the first minute and a half. Multiple shots hit the post, but the team wasn't deterred and continued to push for opportunities.
In the 60th minute, graduate student forward Ariel Diaz extended the Eagles lead to two goals. Sophomore midfielder Blessing Kingsley assisted on the goal as well. Unfortunately, Charlotte found themselves in a hole that they would try to get out of in the game's final minutes.
The 49ers continued to fight to get control back, but a yellow card on senior midfielder Michaella Arteta put the team another step back. Charlotte had three more chances to pull themselves back into the contest, but Patrum and Bader could not put it in the back of the net.
Charlotte dropped the contest, which saw the team hit the post an unbelievable three times in the second half.
"We've hit the woodwork three times this evening; somehow, the ball has not crossed the line, and if any of those three go in, we may be looking at a different result," said Cullen.
Up Next:
The 49ers will hit the road as they travel to Ruston, LA, on Sunday, Sept. 19, to take on the Bulldogs of Louisiana Tech. The matchup will kick off at 2 p.m. Charlotte will look to regroup in hopes of getting off the two-game skid.
"We have to regroup quickly, we are right in conference mode now, and we need to prepare to go and put in a good performance at La Tech on Sunday," said Cullen.
