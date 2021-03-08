After the 49ers had their last match against South Carolina postponed, the team was back in action against an ACC opponent in Virginia Tech. The Hokies come into the game having not played since their fall season and hold a 5-8 record. The game almost went to overtime, but the Hokies scored the go-ahead goal with less than five minutes remaining in regulation, sealing the game.
First Half
In the first half, both teams looked to attack often. Charlotte had many chances in the attacking third early but couldn't convert due to Alia Skinner's goalkeeping. Virginia Tech struck first just over seven minutes into the game. Emily Gray got a great look assisted by Tori Powell.
However, the 49ers didn't miss a beat as Michaella Arteta chipped a 20-yard shot over Skinner's head that fell just under the bar for the 49er score. This was the third goal of Arteta's career and her second of the season. Kylie Morin assisted the goal.
It was a slow-moving remaining portion of the first half as both teams played excellent defense and weren't allowing any potential scoring opportunities. Virginia Tech had one crossing opportunity that Abby Stapleton was quick to grab out of the air before any Hokie had a chance to get to it. The half ended at 1-1.
Second Half
Neither team could get anything going in the second half with not many scoring opportunities available. Virginia Tech did have 14 shots this half, but only six of which were on goal.
Abby Stapleton held strong in goal for Charlotte, halving five saves this half. Two of these came during one sequence where Virginia Tech stepped up to a penalty kick, and Stapleton blocked it and then blocked it again on the rebound that went to Virginia Tech.
The game's final goal came in the final four minutes when the Hokies found a gap to thread a tight pass through the 49er defense and got a clear look at the goal. Nicole Kozlova took advantage of the opportunity as she fired it into the top right corner of the goal to make the score 2-1 in favor of the Hokies. The 49ers could not get another scoring opportunity as the game ended in a 2-1 Hokie victory.
Looking ahead
The 49ers will look to shake off this close loss when they travel to Middle Tennessee on Friday, March 12. Game time is set for 8 p.m.
