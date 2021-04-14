Despite limited scoring opportunities, Haley Shand scored the lone goal of the game for Charlotte in their quarterfinal matchup, defeating North Texas to advance to the Conference USA (C-USA) semifinals.
After a short postponement due to a uniform miscommunication, the two teams got underway in the C-USA women's soccer tournament's quarterfinals. Nothing much was going right for the 49ers early as most of the first half was on their side of the field with multiple shots coming from the Mean Green. None of these efforts were successful as goalkeeper Abby Stapleton held strong in the net, thwarting North Texas's effort.
Charlotte's first shot attempt didn't come until the 41st minute of the first half, but the shot attempt was the one that went in the back of the net off the foot of Shand. An excellent clearance in the midfield allowed Shand to receive the ball in stride and beat the Mean Green defensive unit en route to the score.
This was one of only two goals from Shand this season, but this one meant more as it proved to be the game-winner for her team. Charlotte only had six shots in this game compared to North Texas, who had 13 shots. Each team had three shots on goal.
"Haley's goal was crucial. It came at a period in the game where North Texas had its best spell, but we were defensively brilliant. We covered for one another, limited them to few chances in and around our box, and dealt with their dangerous set-pieces superbly," head coach John Cullen said after the game.
Building a championship-level program is what Cullen has been focusing on with the team, and these efforts came to fruition in this game.
"We talked a lot these past few days about what does it take to be a championship-level team, and today, a lot of those qualities – personality, togetherness, competitive in battles all over the pitch and clinical in front of goal – were there," Cullen said.
The second half was a defensive slugfest as neither team was able to score. Each team had several shots, but the goalkeepers held their own and prevented every attempt. North Texas had a great opportunity that turned just wide and collided with the right bar, and bounced away.
"Our backline and goalkeeper were sensational today. Abby (Stapleton) showed why she is an elite goalkeeper, and our defensive unit was outstanding," Cullen added.
Charlotte's defense has been improving all season, and the one steady piece of that picture is keeper Abby Stapleton. Behind her performance, the defense could get another shutout, the team's third on the season.
The 49ers have an opportunity to avenge their season finale loss as they play Western Kentucky, who bested the 49ers 1-0 on Friday. The two teams face off on Thursday, April 15, at 5:30 p.m. in the semifinals.
