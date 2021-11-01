The Charlotte 49ers women's soccer team has had a season of ups and downs, but they seem to have the recipe to make another push in the Conference USA tournament this year. The team heads to Boca Raton, the home city of the Florida Atlantic Owls, to get their tournament started on Monday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m.
The team has high expectations that they can replicate last year's championship game appearance. Head Coach John Cullen is confident that the team can put it all together and get the NCAA tournament bid.
"We are good enough to be competing again," said Cullen. "It's a tall task for four games in a week, but we've got some good belief in our players. They are in a good place right now playing some good soccer at the right time of the year."
The team comes into the tournament with a 7-5-3 record on the season. The team has struggled on the road as they are 3-3-1 in away games, with their losses coming to Cambell, UNCW and South Carolina. It will be a challenge, but they have the experience needed for pressure situations as an older team.
"I think our adversity throughout the year has helped us at this stage of the season," said Cullen. "I think going into the tournament, a lot of our girls are battle-tested."
Players to watch for the 49ers:
Macey Bader: Bader comes into the game with the second-highest point total on the team. 48% of her shots were on goal, and she also has three assists to go along with her four goals on the season. If the 49ers want to be successful and make a deep run, Bader will need to be at the top of her game all tournament long.
Julia Patrum: While Patrum was the story for the women's team last season this year, she has taken a background role but has still been vital to the team's success. Her shot on goal percentage is the highest at 57%, and she is careful not to force anything either. Patrum only has 21 shots and two goals on the year, but she can catch fire at any time. Look for Patrum to have a big conference tournament showing.
Abby Stapleton: The super senior goalie doesn't let many get past her. Her lowest save percentage on the season was 43% saved against South Carolina back in September. The task remains the same moving into conference tournament play, as she will likely see a lot of action in the goal. Being a super senior, she knows what to expect and what it will take for another deep run.
"I'm optimistic," said Stapleton. "I think it will come down to who wants it the most and who comes out there with the most grit."
Possible Matchups:
The 49ers will open up the tournament against the fourth-seeded Owls on Monday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. In the previous matchup against the Owls, they tied 1-1. If the team can come out on top in the first game, the team would advance to face Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles on Wednesday, Nov. 3.
The top-seeded Golden Eagles come out on top against the 49ers 2-0 in their only matchup of the year on Sept. 16. If the team can reach the semifinals, they would face the second or third seed of the East division in either Western Kentucky or UAB.
Game Notes:
The 49ers will take on the home team FAU Owls in the first round, with the 49ers coming in as the eastern side's five seed and the Owls as the four seed. It is a great challenge to start the tournament as it will feel like a true away game, not a neutral setting, being that plenty of Owl fans are sure to come out and support their team.
The contest will kick off on Monday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. inside FAU Soccer Stadium. You can watch the game on ESPN+ as the 49ers look to continue their season.
